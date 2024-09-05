Trump warns: If Harris wins, terrorists will wage unceasing war to drive Jews from holy land

Chants of "fight, fight, fight" echoed with the applause welcoming former President Donald Trump via live satellite to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual Las Vegas summit, where he's been a fixture of the event for the past eight years.

A court appearance in New York prevented Trump from appearing this year in person.

Delegates waved their carefully placed signs, including "Kamala...oy vey!" and "We Are Jews for Trump."

Trump began his remarks with an acknowledgment of Hersh Goldberg Polin.

"As we speak today, we're all devastated by the horrific death of our fellow American, Hersh Goldberg, and this is so sad to even say Hersh Goldberg Polin," Trump said. "I've been watching the parents. I've been watching everybody talking about it for so long, and it's just so sad to see the five other innocent hostages slaughtered late last week at the hands of Hamas. Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump attends his ''No Tax on Tips'' campaign event in Il Toro E La Capra restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, August 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON) "

Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Trump said Hersh was a brother, a son, and an American citizen.

After being held captive for nearly a year following the "monstrous October 7 attack on Israel," Hersh was "barbarically executed with a bullet to the back of his head," Trump said.

"To Hersh's family and everyone touched by these atrocities, we pray that God will grant you comfort, healing and peace, and as for the evil savages responsible for these murders, may they never know peace or comfort ever again," Trump said.

Trump then quickly changed tone to repeat his now infamous line that any Jewish supporters of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should have their heads examined.

"They're not going to win because they can't win, because we wouldn't have a country any longer, and then Israel would not have an ally," Trump said.

Trump again repeated the October 7 attack on Israel would never have happened if he were president as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

America will never survive if Harris and Walz are in, he said.

"This November, you must get Jewish people or people that love Israel, you must get them to vote for Republicans, you must get them to vote for Trump," Trump said. "And if you don't, you're not going to have a country. I tell you, I've been very good at predicting things. You will not have a country. This is a radical left Marxist that we have running. You will not have a country."

If Harris wins, Trump went on, terrorists will wage an "unceasing war to drive Jews out of the holy land."

"And you know it, and we've had a great relationship with Israel, but I can say honestly that we got 25% of the vote. We got 26% after four years after I did more for Israel than any other president, by far, and this year, we're probably around the 50% mark," Trump says. "But I only ask you, who are the 50% of Jewish people that are voting for these people that hate Israel and don't like the Jewish people? Why are they? Why are they voting?"

Harris will "totally abandon Israel," Trump said, adding, "You're going to be abandoned if she becomes president."

"And I think you have to explain that to your people because they don't know it. They have no idea what they're getting into. You're not going to have an Israel if she becomes president," Trump said. "Israel will no longer exist."