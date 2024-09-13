Mystical rabbi claims Trump must reject Palestinian state to secure re-election

Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, a prominent mystical figure, has declared that former US President Donald Trump’s survival of an alleged sniper attack was a divine intervention meant to ensure he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state. According to the rabbi, God spared Trump’s life so he could affirm his unwavering support for Israel and reject any plans for a Palestinian state, which the rabbi claims will determine Trump’s political fate.

The rabbi, known for his mystical interpretations and spiritual teachings, has a large following in Israel and abroad. He often connects political events to divine messages and has previously made statements about the destiny of world leaders based on religious teachings. His followers view him as a spiritual authority who interprets significant global events through a lens of biblical prophecy and Jewish mysticism.

"The Creator of the Universe moved Trump aside by a fraction of a millimeter, sparing his life from a fatal bullet meant to incapacitate him forever," Rabbi Ben Artzi said. "This was not simply a stroke of luck; it was an intentional move by the Holy One, blessed be He, who saved Trump to deliver an important message."

Rabbi Ben Artzi emphasized that this divine intervention is meant to remind Trump of his duty to the Jewish people. “God, the Father of the Jews, saved Trump not for personal or familial reasons but to ensure that he stands 100% with Israel and against the establishment of a Palestinian state,” he added.

Prophetic message

He stressed that Trump’s political future hinges on this stance. The rabbi warned that if Trump sincerely commits to rejecting a Palestinian state and fully supports Israel, he will be re-elected as President of the United States. "But if he lies or fails to deliver this message truthfully, he will not be elected," the rabbi cautioned. "The Creator of the Universe examines the heart, and only if Trump speaks from the deepest depths of his heart will he be chosen again."

In addition to this prophetic message, the rabbi called on the people of Israel to avoid baseless hatred, likening the potential consequences to the biblical mark of Cain, a symbol of divine punishment and exile.