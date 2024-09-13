Trump will address IAC summit next week, Biden and Harris decline invitation

Former President Donald Trump will address the Israeli-American Council's National Summit as a featured speaker next week in Washington, D.C, IAC confirmed Friday morning.

IAC said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also invited to speak.

"The IAC National Summit has become America’s largest pro-Israel conference, this year expecting to draw nearly 4,000 participants from the Jewish and Israeli community, including many students, who will honor the victims and heroes of Oct. 7 and mark nearly one year since the massacre," according to the release from IAC.

"Featured centrally will be Oct. 7-focused programs, including tributes to the heroes, survivors, and families of hostages; a salute to the Israel Defense Forces; a panel of experts on IDF combat ethics; and a special appearance by former hostages who were freed from the clutches of Hamas," the release said. PAYING TRIBUTE to victims and hostages of Oct. 7, in Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square, June 5. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

IAC speakers at the event

IAC said other speakers include Andrei Kozlov, who was held hostage by Hamas and freed in a daring IDF rescue; His Royal Highness Reza Pahlavi, the Crown Prince of Iran; U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt; House Republican Conference Chair Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY); Representative Ritchie Torres (D-NY); Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog; physician, businesswoman and leading philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson; Oracle CEO Safra Catz; Professor, lawyer, and author Alan Dershowitz; Israeli Happiness Studies Academy cofounder Prof. Tal Ben-Shahar; singer and social media Influencer Montana Tucker; influencer, author and former Israeli Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and Delegitimization Noa Tishby; U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Amit Elor; Israeli Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast Peter Paltchik; Australian actor Nathaniel Buzolic; actor and comedian Michael Rapaport; actor Barton Gellman; Harvard University graduate student and activist Shabbos Kestenbaum and many others. Other VIPs are expected to be announced in the coming days.

“Over the last year, Israel and the Jewish People have been at war on the battlefield, on college campuses, in the media, and on social networks,” IAC CEO Elan Carr, the former U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism said in the release. “This year's Summit provides a critical opportunity for our community to unite with focus and purpose. Together we will embrace the families of the fallen and those taken hostage, salute the IDF heroes who defend Israel day and night, support the students standing up for Israel on campus, and recognize those fighting for Israel's global standing. Most importantly, as we approach the first anniversary of the horrific massacre of Oct. 7, we will unite as one people, in one voice, to declare: Am Yisrael Chai!”