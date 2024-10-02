Trump: If I were in charge, today's attack on Israel never would've happened

Former President Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration's Iran policy in a rambling, at times indecipherable, speech during a campaign rally on Tuesday afternoon in Waunakee, WI, several hours after Iran's missile attack on Israel concluded.

"A short time ago, Iran launched 181 ballistic missiles at Israel. And we, I've been talking about World War Three for a long time, and I don't want to make predictions because the predictions always come true," Trump said.

Trump said if he were in charge, Tuesday's attack on Israel "never would've happened."

Trump indicated he wasn't going to make a prediction, but "they are very close to global catastrophe."

"We have a non-existent president and a non-existent vice president. We should be in charge, but nobody knows what's going on," he said. US President Joe Biden gestures as he addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, US, September 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

Trump said, "Iran was on the verge of bankruptcy. They had no money left. They had no money for Hamas, they had no money for Hezbollah, the people they're fighting now."

Trump claims Harris flooded Iran with cash

According to Trump, Iran would have been willing to make any deal.

"You could have made any deal, but Kamala flooded them with American cash, and even now, I mean, they're flooding them with cash," he said. "It's honestly, it's not even believable. It's like men's and women's sports. It's not believable. It's like open borders. Why would they want an open border? You know, it's so stupid."

Trump said ever since Iran has been exporting terror all over the world, "it's just been unraveling," and the whole Middle East has been unraveling.

"But of course, the whole world has been unraveling since we left office. Russia would have never attacked Ukraine. This would have never happened in the Middle East," Trump said, repeating his claim there never would've been an October 7 if he were in office.