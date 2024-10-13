JD Vance calls on Americans in Israel to vote Trump, warns of regional war - exclusive

In an exclusive video shared with The Jerusalem Post, JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential candidate running alongside Donald Trump, called on American citizens living in Israel to participate in the upcoming US election, warning of the potential for regional conflict if Kamala Harris were to assume the presidency.

"Greetings to all of our friends in Israel who are American citizens and have the right to vote in American elections," Vance said. "You've got to make your voice heard. Donald Trump was a great ally and friend of Israel. Kamala Harris has been a total disaster, and if she becomes president, it's going to lead to broader regional war or maybe even worse."

Vance urged American-Israelis to check their voter registration and ensure their participation in what he described as a critical election. "Get out there, check your registration, make sure you're able to vote, and please go out there and vote for Donald Trump," he said.

'This election could be decided by just a few votes'

Vance stressed the importance of every vote in what is expected to be a close race. "This election could be decided by just a few votes. Do you want Kamala Harris, or do you want Donald Trump? If you want Donald Trump, get out there and make it happen." Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) wears a necklace that reads ''Bring Them Home Now!'' as he speaks during a Philos Project October 7th Memorial Rally at the Washington Monument on October 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. (credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Aryeh Lightstone, Former senior advisor to Ambassador David Friedman, told The Jerusalem Post, "In an election that may be decided by just thousands of votes, the Trump-Vance campaign is convinced that Americans in Israel know better than anybody else, the value of strong leadership, and they are speaking directly to these voters to make sure to show up through these videos."They have promised to continue to stand by Israel, and they are asking Americans in Israel to stand by them. It's," Lightstone said.