Jewish leaders demand Harris issue strong denial to ‘libel’ Israel committing genocide in Gaza

Jewish leaders demanded in comments on social media and to the media that Vice President Kamala Harris issue a strong rejection of claims that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The demands came as Harris responded “what he’s talking about, it’s real” to a heckler, who interrupted her speech at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, to accuse Israel of genociding Palestinians in Gaza.

Ted Deutch, the CEO of the American Jewish Committee and a former Democratic congressman, in a post on X/Twitter called the genocide allegation “an outrageous and dangerous lie.”

“While I appreciate the Harris campaign official stating that ‘this is not her position,’ I urge @VP Harris to forcefully reject the charge of genocide directly.”

The protester’s charge of genocide is an outrageous and dangerous lie. While I appreciate the Harris campaign official stating that “this is not her position,” I urge @VP Harris to forcefully reject the charge of genocide directly. https://t.co/hXeGt8AcE7 — Ted Deutch, CEO of American Jewish Committee (@AJCCEO) October 21, 2024

Abe Foxman, the former national director of the Anti-Defamation League, told the Jewish Insider on Tuesday that he agreed with Deutch. IDF soldier operating in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Despite recently endorsing Harris, Foxman said “I agree with Ted Deutch on this matter 100 percent. The issue of Israel’s guilt of genocide is a blood libel that has to be addressed directly.”

“The VP has a clear record of supporting Israel and has been supporting Israel since October 7, including giving Israel $18 billion of military aid,” Foxman said. “I know and believe she does not agree with characterizing Israel as a country engaged in genocide and I am confident she will address the issue directly. I supported the VP for President and continue to do so.”

Michael Oren, the former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, also expressed disappointment in Harris’s comment.

Oren commented on the incident on social media, writing that the comment set “A very dangerous precedent. I was disturbed to view the video in which Vice President Kamala Harris appears to confirm the charge that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“This is the first time that the White House has been linked to a libel which threatens Israel’s legitimacy and security. I call on the U.S. administration to issue an immediate and complete denial.”

A very dangerous precedent. I was disturbed to view the video in which Vice President Kamala Harris appears to confirm the charge that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. This is the first time that the White House has been linked to a libel which threatens Israel’s legitimacy… — Michael Oren (@DrMichaelOren) October 20, 2024

Denying that Harris believes Israel is committing genocide

While the Jewish officials demanded a stronger retraction or clarification from Harris, a Harris campaign official told The Jerusalem Post that neither Harris nor US President Joe Biden believed that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

Israel launched a campaign in Gaza with the aim of ending Hamas’s rule over the enclave and returning the hostages abducted by terrorists during the terror group’s massacre in southern Israel on October 7.

Protesters have frequently decried Israel for the campaign, which Hamas-run health authorities claimed had cost the lives of over 40,000 Palestinians. These authorities do not distinguish between the deaths of combatants and civilians and doubt has repeatedly been drawn to the figures the Gazan authorities claim.