Senate Speaker elect threatens ICC sanctions over pending Netanyahu warrants

“The Senate must pass or bill to protect Americans and our allies from wrongful targeting by the ICC. Standing up for our great ally Israel shouldn’t be a partisan issue."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 18, 2024 09:35
(L-R): International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: FLASH90, POOL)
Incoming Republican Senate Speaker John Thune threatened United States sanctions against the International Criminal Court should it issue arrest warrants on war crimes charges against top Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“If the ICC and its prosecutor do not reverse their outrageous and unlawful actions to pursue arrest warrants against Israeli officials, the Senate should immediately pass sanctions legislation, as the House has already done on a bipartisan basis,” he wrote in a post on X. 

He urged Senator Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, to act on the issue even now.

“If Majority Leader Schumer does not act, the Senate Republican majority will stand with our key ally Israel and make this – and other supportive legislation – a top priority in the next Congress,” Thune said.

Other Republican senators immediately echoed his words. Senator Susan Collins wrote on X, “The ICC must abandon its unlawful pursuit of arrest warrants against Israeli officials. If it fails to do so, the Senate should immediately consider the bi-partisan legislation passed by the House to sanction the IC.”

The “US stands with Israel,” she stressed.

House Speaker, Republican Mike Johnson recalled that already in June, his House of Representatives had voted on legislation to sanction the ICC should it issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over the Gaza war, but that Schumer had refused to bring it to the Senator for a vote. 

 A longstanding issue

A bill must receive approval from both the House and the Senate before it can be passed into law.

Johnson wrote on X, “The House voted in June to sanction the ICC if they proceed with their illegitimate plot, but Chuck Schumer has refused to bring the bill to the Senate.

“Grateful to see the resolve of @SenJohnThune for both our chambers to stand TOGETHER with Israel in the new Congress.”

Republican Tim Scott called on the Senate to pass the legislation already now.

“The Senate must pass or bill to protect Americans and our allies from wrongful targeting by the ICC. Standing up for our great ally Israel shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” he wrote.



