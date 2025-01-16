Trump administration will be the most pro-Israel in American history, Rubio says

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, expressed his belief that Trump’s administration would be “the most pro-Israel administration in American history” in his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

During his confirmation, Senator Ted Cruz asked Rubio if he would commit to “ending anti-terrorism sanctions waivers related to Palestinian terrorism and implementing sanctions against those terrorists.”

Additionally, Cruz asked about ending and reversing discriminatory policies and sanctions against Jews living in Judea and Samaria, citing the Biden administration’s “secret boycott policies.”

“Without speaking out of turn, I'm confident in saying that President Trump's administration will continue to be perhaps the most pro-Israel administration in American history,” Rubio answered.

Hamas supporters

Rubio also mentioned that the United States should revoke the visas of any “supporter of Hamas” in the country. US Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks to reporters following a closed briefing for all senators to discuss the leak of classified US intelligence documents on the war in Ukraine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, April 19, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES)

“If you apply for a visa to come into the United States and in the process of being looked at, it comes to light you’re a supporter of Hamas, we wouldn’t let you in,” he said.

“Now that you got the visa and [are] inside the US and we realize you’re a supporter, we should remove your visa. If you could not come in because you’re a supporter of Hamas, you should not be able to stay. That’s how I view it.”