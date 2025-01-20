Trump announces sweeping first-day executive orders and record declassifications

President-elect Donald Trump stated that classified documents regarding the assassinations of former president John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr are "all going to be released" during a pre-inauguration speech in Washington's Capital One Arena on Sunday evening.

Trump added that "other topics of great interest" will have classified records declassified.

Previous presidents have made similar pledges, including Trump, to release such documents, but the CIA, Pentagon, and State Department have refused, likely as an effort to protect the identities of confidential sources who may still be alive, according to CNN.

Notably, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the son of Robert F. Kennedy, is Trump's pick to serve as Health Secretary in the incoming administration.

Additionally, Trump is planning on signing over 100 executive orders on his first day in office, stating that he rebuffed advisers who urged him to space out his signatures, saying, "Like hell, we’re going to do it over weeks, we’re going to sign them at the beginning...We’ll have plenty to sign in the future; don’t worry about it. It’s not going to stop.” Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk gestures during a rally for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

"Radical and foolish" Biden administration

Trump informed the crowd that they would have "a lot of fun watching television tomorrow [Monday]" as "Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office." Such executive orders are likely to include those aimed at ramping up US energy production, tightening border security, and reeling in regulations, along with other election priorities.

During the speech, Trump also took credit for TikTok coming back online after the app shut itself down due to a new law banning it in the US, adding that "We won on TikTok, and Republicans have never won the young vote, the youth vote...so I like TikTok." While Trump likely made gains in the youth vote percentage, CNN's exit polls showed that Vice President Kamala Harris won 54% of 18-29-year-old voters as compared to Trump's 34%.

Trump also stated that the ceasefire and agreement between Israel and Hamas to exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners "could only have happened as a result of our historic victory in November."

During his speech, Trump also promised to rebuild Los Angeles, stating that the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be "one of the great sporting events and patriotic celebrations in history."

While Trump did not explicitly state that he would pardon supporters who were convicted for their role in the January 6, 2021, riots and attack on the US Capitol, he referred to them as "hostages" and stated that everybody in the area would be "very happy with my decision," heavily implying that long-promised pardons are likely. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Trump also praised Elon Musk, stating that "we have to be protective of our geniuses." U.S. President-elect Donald Trump dances onstage as the Village People perform during a rally the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

During the conference, Trump also shared the stage with the Village People and danced along to their popular hit "YMCA," which was often played at Trump rallies during the 2024 election campaign.