WATCH: Inauguration Day: Donald Trump to be sworn into office for the second time

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States on Monday, ushering in his second term in office and capping one of the most astounding political comebacks in American history.

Trump will take the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, at noon local time (7:00 p.m. Israel time). It was originally due to take place in front of the US Capitol but will now take place inside the congressional complex because of bitter cold.

Trump will then deliver his inaugural address. In interviews, he has said he intends it to be uplifting and unifying. That would mark a departure from his first Inauguration Day speech in 2017, which detailed a broken country he described as “American Carnage.”

The outgoing president, Democrat Joe Biden, has said he plans to attend the ceremony and witness the transfer of power, a courtesy Trump, a Republican, did not afford him four years earlier.

Trump also has pledged to sign a flurry of executive orders on subjects ranging from border security to oil and gas production on his first day in office. A source familiar with the planning said Trump is preparing to sign more than 200 executive actions on Day One.

Javier Milei, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos: Who is attending Inauguration Day?

Trump has broken with precedent and invited several foreign leaders to the ceremony. Historically, they have not attended the inauguration due to security concerns and have sent diplomats in their stead.

Argentina's president, Javier Milei, a strong supporter of Trump, has said he will attend, according to reports.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said she hopes to attend. Chinese President Xi Jinping is not attending, despite an invitation, but is sending a senior envoy.

Trump adviser Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Jeff Bezos, executive chairman of Amazon, and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, are also attending.

This is a developing story.