Noa Argamani, hostage families brought on stage at Trump's presidential parade

Families of both American and Israeli hostages were welcomed on stage at President Trump's inaugural parade on Monday night by Middle East Envoy Steve Witcoff, an instrumental figure in pushing Israel and Hamas to agree to the ceasefire and hostage deal.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump shook hands with the families as they filed on stage, pausing to speak with the family of Omer Neutra, a New York-born IDF tank commander who was killed on October 7.

Daniel Neutra, Omer's younger brother, received thunderous applause after raising a poster of his brother and pumping his fist.

Witcoff introduced Trump to the stage, who began his remarks by saying, "We won. We won, but now the work begins. We have to bring them home."

Directly behind Trump stood Noa Argamani, one of the few hostages who was rescued during an IDF operation. U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with relatives of hostages from the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, at Capital One Arena on the inauguration day of Donald Trump's second presidential term, in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

In Witcoff's introduction, he said a stable and prosperous Middle East is not an unattainable dream.

Witcoff said Trump's presidency has provided a "clear, bold vision for the Middle East," and his leadership defined what's possible in the pursuit of progress and stability in the region.

"His decisive, pragmatic, pragmatic approach ensures that even the most entrenched conflicts are met with fresh perspectives and innovative strategies," Witcoff said. "His policies have already delivered remarkable successes, such as yesterday's release of hostages in Gaza."

Witcoff said that achievement demonstrates "the strength of Trump's leadership" and the respect he commands on the global stage, and it's also an example of "his ability to deliver results in the most complex and challenging situations."

He called the Abraham Accords a testament to Trump's vision and determination and representative of a practical roadmap for peace, economic cooperation, and mutual respect across nations.

"My role, as President Trump has tasked me, is straightforward yet profoundly challenging, to turn his vision into actionable outcomes," Witcoff said. "He sets the agenda, he lays the framework, and he inspires people like me into bold action. My responsibility is to implement his vision, engaging with leaders across the region."

Witfoff said leaders in the Middle East know Trump "means what he says," which allows him to approach delicate negotiations with the confidence that the full weight of the United States is behind him.

According to Witcoff, Trump laid out four foreign policies for the Middle East.

The first is respect for sovereignty, and the second is economic prosperity.

"Three, courageous diplomacy, real progress requires difficult conversations and bold decisions, and it is through these that trust is built and maintained," Witcoff said. "And finally, four, reciprocity and accountability. The United States requires reciprocal actions from our partners."

He added that leaders across the Middle East recognized that the Trump administration is serious about results, not symbolic gestures but real, meaningful progress that improves lives.

"It's not always easy. There are moments of deep challenge and frustration. Decades of mistrust cannot be undone overnight. Yet I take comfort in knowing that I am not in this alone," Witcoff said. "President Trump's clarity of vision ensures that I never have to question what success looks like."

"His leadership provides the confidence and direction necessary to navigate these complexities as we move forward. My commitment is to continue the work of advancing President Trump's vision for the Middle East; whether through expanding the Abraham Peace Accords, fostering economic development, or facilitating dialog between long-standing adversaries, my focus remains on actual, actionable results," he continued.

Under Trump's guidance, we are proving that the impossible can become a reality, he concluded.

The hostage families in attendance

The hostage families in attendance at the parade included Adi and Yael Alexander, parents of American hostage Edan Alexander; Liran Berman, brother of Israeli hostages Gali and Ziv Berman; Ruby and Hagit Chen, parents of deceased American hostage Itay Chen, Etty Israeli, Chen's aunt; Avital Dekel-Chen, wife of American Sagui Dekel-Chen; Jonathan Dekel-Chen, Sagui's father; Tomer Tal and Amir Vishnevsky, brothers in law of Sagu; Shoshan Haran, Hamas captivity survivor and mother-in-law of Israeli hostage Tal Shoham; Liz Naftali, aunt of Abigail Mor Edan, released American hostage; and Iris Weinstein Haggai, daughter of American hostage Gadi Haggai and Judi Weinstein Haggai.

“It is deeply touching to have been highlighted by the President during today’s Inaugural event and to feel the love and hope conveyed by the crowd in attendance. This week’s progress towards bringing every hostage home has stirred within us an emotion that is difficult for us to embrace: hope," the hostage families in attendance said in a statement.

"While these days and weeks remain painful for our families, we are aware of and appreciative of President Trump’s commitment to bringing home every single hostage. Through meetings and conversations with him and his team, including Mike Waltz, Adam Boehler, and Steve Witkoff, the President’s steadfast dedication to our cause has been clear to us, and it was for all the world to see this afternoon."