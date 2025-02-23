NYC Mayor Eric Adams references 'Mein Kampf' in response to 'lies' amid calls for him to step down

New York City Mayor Eric Adams referred to Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” as he spoke up against calls to step down from his position at a Brooklyn church rally last week, the New York Post reported.

“I remember listening to some of Dr. [Martin Luther] King’s teachings, and he talked about the book ‘Mein Kampf,’” Adams said. “And he indicated if you tell a lie long enough, loud enough, people will tend to believe it’s true. And that’s what you’re seeing right now—modern-day ‘Mein Kampf.’

“One of the largest voices out there that is calling for me to step down is the public advocate,” Adams continued, referring to Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. “I still don’t know what he does because it’s hard to wake up at noon and then try to go out. If I step down, the public advocate becomes the mayor, so can you imagine turning the city over to him? That is the top reason not to step down.”

The “Big lie” phrase Adams referenced as being in “Mein Kampf” is often attributed to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, though an original, longer description is written in Hitler’s 1925 manifesto, according to the Jewish Virtual Library.

What was Adams indicted for?

Adams was indicted for crimes including bribery and fraud in September of last year, according to the New York's Southern District of the US Attorney's Office. Adams—who pleaded not guilty—was charged with accepting travel perks from Turkish officials and political donations from foreigners in exchange for taking actions to benefit Turkey. New York City Mayor Eric Adams (right) and guests at the mayor's annual Hanukkah celebration. (credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

The Jewish interim US attorney in Manhattan, Danielle Sassoon, resigned after she was ordered by the Justice Department to drop the corruption case against Adams, reports said. Other officials who stepped down over this decision include Deputy Mayors Maria Torres Springer, Meera Joshi, Anne Williams Isom, and Chauncey Parker, according to the New York Post.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors formally asked a judge to drop bribery charges against Adams after a Justice Department official's order sparked mass resignations.