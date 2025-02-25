Mike Pompeo joins Columbia University as distinguished fellow, sparking debate

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been appointed as a Carnegie Distinguished Fellow at Columbia University’s Institute of Global Politics (IGP), a move that has sparked both praise and criticism. The former top diplomat will begin his role in March 2025, engaging with students and faculty on topics related to diplomacy, leadership, and decision-making, Columbia announced this week.

Pompeo, who served as secretary of state under former president Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021, said he was looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to the university’s academic discourse.

"I am thrilled to join the Institute and to provide a unique voice defending traditional American values and the Founders’ vision for our great nation," Pompeo said in a statement. "I appreciate the commitment of the Institute to a broad spectrum of opinions and look forward to engaging with students and faculty around a central mission of the university: learning through investigation and the exchange of ideas."

Columbia’s response to criticism

Pompeo’s appointment comes at a time when Columbia University has faced intense scrutiny over allegations of antisemitism and political bias on campus, particularly in the aftermath of pro-Palestinian demonstrations and rising concerns about discrimination against Jewish students.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Columbia has been criticized by lawmakers and advocacy groups over its handling of antisemitism complaints, with university leaders facing pressure to ensure ideological diversity and a balanced academic environment.

Keren Yarhi-Milo, dean of Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), defended the decision to hire Pompeo, emphasizing the importance of engaging with a broad range of perspectives.

"The Academy cannot be an ivory tower. We should engage with the world because we learn a lot from engaging with practitioners with differing positions and ideologies who also ultimately can learn from us," she said, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Mixed reactions to Pompeo’s appointment

Pompeo’s hiring has drawn a mixed response from Columbia’s faculty, students, and political observers.

Some pro-Israel advocates have welcomed the move, noting Pompeo’s strong support for Israel during his tenure as secretary of state. He played a key role in the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem, declared that Israeli settlements in the West Bank were not a violation of international law, and was a vocal critic of the Iran nuclear deal.

Others, particularly student groups and faculty members with progressive political leanings, have criticized Columbia's decision.

"This is another example of Columbia inviting figures with controversial records while ignoring the concerns of marginalized students," a student activist told The Wall Street Journal. "Pompeo’s foreign policy stances, particularly on Iran and the Middle East, were deeply troubling, and his role in the Trump administration should not be overlooked."

The New York Post reported that some faculty members questioned whether Pompeo’s diplomatic approach aligns with the university’s values, given his "America First" foreign policy stance, his strong opposition to China and Iran, and his role in shaping Trump’s unilateral approach to international relations.

Strategic move or ideological shift?

The decision to bring in Pompeo is being viewed by some as a strategic move by Columbia to address growing concerns over political bias on campus.

“This might be an effort by Columbia to mitigate some of the criticism it has faced over its handling of Jewish students and faculty,” a political analyst told The Wall Street Journal. "Pompeo’s hiring may help diversify the discourse on global affairs, even if it sparks backlash from some quarters."

As Columbia grapples with controversies over free speech, antisemitism, and academic diversity, Pompeo’s role will likely remain under intense scrutiny. His lectures and engagements with students will focus on foreign policy decision-making, global security, and the challenges of international diplomacy.

With his tenure set to begin in March, the extent of Pompeo’s influence at Columbia—and whether the university will face further backlash or praise for the appointment—remains to be seen.