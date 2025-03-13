Evangelical leader urges senators to confirm Huckabee as ambassador to Israel

Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, sent a letter to US senators on Tuesday urging them to confirm former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee as the next ambassador to Israel, describing him as potentially “the greatest US ambassador to Israel in history.”

Evans, a prominent evangelical leader and founder of the Friends of Zion Museum, addressed criticism surrounding Huckabee’s evangelical Christian and Zionist beliefs, noting, “More than 50 million Bible-believing Americans are Christian Zionists, including Mike Huckabee and myself.”

“When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews. You're talking about antisemitism,” Evans wrote, quoting civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

In his letter, Evans highlighted Huckabee’s steadfast support for Israel, emphasizing its legitimacy: “Israel has a right to the land spiritually and legally. Israel’s security is vital to the peace of the world, as the road to global peace runs through the Middle East.”

Evans has worked closely with Israeli hostage families since Hamas’s October 7 attack, noting, “The first time I have seen hope in their eyes was when Donald Trump was inaugurated president. More than 750 Israelis gathered at my Friends of Zion Museum ahead of the inauguration to celebrate.” MIKE HUCKABEE attends a Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in 2021. (credit: OCTAVIO JONES/REUTERS)

He expressed confidence that Huckabee would further strengthen the US-Israel alliance, saying, “We believe Mike Huckabee will be an exceptional ambassador during these challenging times.”

Evans also shared a deeply personal experience, recalling childhood trauma at age 11, when he intervened to protect his Jewish mother from his father's antisemitic abuse. “My father strangled me when I tried to defend my Jewish mother. This experience shaped my lifelong commitment to combat antisemitism,” Evans explained.

Mike Hucakee brings 'moral clarity'

“The vast majority of Bible-believing Christians pray for Mike Huckabee’s confirmation,” Evans concluded, adding, “He brings moral clarity, unwavering support for Israel, and will serve as the greatest US ambassador to Israel in history.”