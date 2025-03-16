US set to pay El Salvador $6 million to jail 300 alleged gang members- report

The United States is set to pay El Salvador $6 million to imprison 300 alleged members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang that it deports to the Central American country for one year, the Associated Press reported on Saturday, citing an internal memo.

"El Salvador confirms it will house these individuals for one year, pending the United States’ decision on their long term disposition," AP quoted a memo from El Salvador's Foreign Ministry.

El Salvador's presidential office told Reuters it only knows what has been made public. At the same time, the White House and Venezuela's Information Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled during a visit last month that the country's government had offered to host "dangeroUS criminals" deported from the United States in its prisons.

Human rights groups have opposed the plan, citing reports of torture and deaths in custody in El Salvador, where President Nayib Bukele has spearheaded an anti-gang crackdown that has included mass trials and the construction of a "mega prison." Members of Venezuela's National Bolivarian Guard stand at a security checkpoint, days after the government announced the death of gang leader Wuileisys Acevedo, known as 'Wilexis', in the Petare neighborhood, in Caracas, Venezuela January 25, 2025. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa (credit: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa)

The move comes as the Trump administration pursues mass deportations of migrants, including agreements under which third countries accept citizens.

Criminal groups across the region

Last month, Washington designated Tren de Aragua and other criminal groups across the region as global terrorist organizations, a move some analysts said could expose migrants who pay human smugglers to prosecution.

Tren de Aragua has been blamed for a surge in crime in the Americas, and the US has accused it of activities, including human smuggling, gender-based violence, money laundering, and drug trafficking.

Separately on Saturday, US President Donald Trump invoked a little-known 18th-century wartime law to declare Tren de Aragua as alien enemies who are "perpetrating, attempting, and threatening an invasion or predatory incursion against the territory of the United States."

"All Venezuelan citizens 14 years of age or older who are members of TdA, are within the United States, and are not actually naturalized or lawful permanent residents of the United States are liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured, and removed as Alien Enemies," he said in a proclamation.