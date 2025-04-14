Authorities changing students at southern US universities visa status due to Gaza stance

Students at southern US universities have begun to have their visas rescinded over their stance on the war in Gaza, NBC reported on Sunday.

The Texas Tribune reported that 122 students across the state had their status changed or visa revoked.

University representatives in southern states reported that the schools discovered that some students had their visas revoked or their immigration status changed by checking the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), the federal tracking program for exchange students.

If a student's record is terminated in the federal tracking system, they must either leave the United States or reapply for reinstatement.

Some 23 students had their visas revoked or status changed at Texas A&M, while some 18 saw similar results at Florida International University. University of North Carolina. PROTESTERS ATTEND a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza, at UCLA in Los Angeles, in April 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON)

“A SEVIS record termination essentially terminates the individual’s legal status in the country,” Lacy said via email.

Texas broadcaster KXXV reported that students can reapply and stay enrolled at the university while their application is considered.

Mahmoud Khalil’s deportation

A US immigration judge in Louisiana ruled on Friday that US President Donald Trump's administration can proceed with its deportation case against Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested in New York City last month.

The ruling was made by Judge Jamee Comans of the LaSalle Immigration Court, located inside a jail complex for immigrants surrounded by double-fenced razor wire run by private government contractors in rural Louisiana.

