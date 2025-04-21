US officials mistakenly share confidential White House data with thousands of employees - report

Officials serving both under former US President Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump erroneously publicized classified information to thousands of federal employees, The Washington Post reported on Monday, after viewing internal documents.

The information was shared in a Google Drive folder by General Services Administration (GSA) employees with the whole GSA workforce, according to the report.

Among the data made privy to the over 11,200 staff were potentially confidential White House floor plans and particulars for a proposed armored door for the White House visitor center.

The information breach triggered a cybersecurity incident report and investigation, according to the report.

This comes amid several security breaches within the Trump administration. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, April 10, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

Additional security breaches

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared data about a US strike on Yemen's Houthi in a Signal group chat in which he was also joined by his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.

Hegseth reportedly shared the same details of the attack that were revealed last month by The Atlantic magazine after its editor-in-chief was inadvertently included in a separate chat on the Signal app.

According to the report, the group was created by US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz for top administration officials.