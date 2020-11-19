The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Biden says US agency is blocking transition, slowing coronavirus efforts

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 00:26
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020 (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020 (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - A little-known agency that keeps the US federal bureaucracy running is the biggest impediment to new efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday.
"There's a whole lot of things that we just don't have available to us," Biden said, including real-time data on personal protective equipment and the distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccines.
Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, must "ascertain" the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election between Biden and Republican President Donald Trump. That is a condition of releasing funds and resources to the winner, but she has so far not done so.
Despite a clear margin of victory for Biden, Trump has refused to concede, and his legal challenges are fizzling.
Murphy has sole authority to release salaries, office space, official email addresses and intelligence briefings to an incoming administration, which formally takes over with Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.
"Unless it's made available soon we're going to be behind by weeks or months," Biden told emergency responders, nurses and other frontline workers at an online event in Washington, referring to his administration's coronavirus effort. "So, I just want to tell you that that's the only slowdown right now that we have," he said.
A third wave of coronavirus infection has gripped the United States, and the death toll is nearly 249,000 people.
Murphy is under mounting pressure from election watchdogs, Democrats, a growing number of Republicans, the American Medical Association and her predecessor to recognize Biden as the winner.
"She's going to make an ascertainment when the winner is clear, as laid out in the Constitution," a GSA spokeswoman said before Biden's Wednesday remarks.
The bipartisan National Task Force on Election Crises said on Tuesday it was "past time" for the GSA administrator to certify Biden. "This isn’t about politics. It’s about honoring free and fair elections. It’s also about lost lives," the group said.
Trump claims, without providing evidence, that he was cheated out of a victory by widespread fraud and has fired off a flurry of lawsuits that judges have mostly rejected.
An administration official said the White House was not pressuring Murphy to withhold recognition of Biden as the winner.
2000 vs. 2020
Murphy is relying on precedent, her office said, citing the five weeks delay in the 2000 election before Republican George W. Bush was declared the winner.
While the 2000 result hung on 537 votes in just one state - Florida, Trump would need to reverse Biden's large margins in three of four closely contested states, something election experts and a growing number of Republicans say is virtually impossible.
GSA did not say how or when Murphy will make her decision, and the agency has not responded to a congressional letter asking the same questions, a House Subcommittee on Government Operations official said.
Trump administration sources said it is reasonable to wait until vote recounts are completed and the legal challenges have been resolved - a process that is continuing.
On Wednesday, the Trump campaign requested a partial recount in Wisconsin in two heavily Democratic counties.
Dave Barram, who was GSA administrator in 2000, said Murphy contacted him shortly before the election to discuss a possible repeat of a contested scenario like that between former Vice President Al Gore and Bush.
"In 2000, there was no clear winner, and both Gore and Bush knew it. This is different. It's getting overwhelmingly evident that Trump should concede," Barram said.


Tags Elections United States Joe Biden United States presidential election election interference Elections 2020 2020 United States elections Voter Suppression Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates US elections 2020
