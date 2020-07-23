The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Joe Biden: Trump is the first racist to become US President

"We've had racists, and they've existed, and they've tried to get elected president. He's the first one that has."

By REUTERS  
JULY 23, 2020 11:18
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign event in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., July 21, 2020 (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign event in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., July 21, 2020
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden labeled Donald Trump on Wednesday the first racist to become US president in remarks his opponent's re-election campaign quickly rebuked.
Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, the first black US president, fielded a question at a Service Employees International Union roundtable from a healthcare worker concerned about the Republican president calling the coronavirus pandemic the "China virus."
He responded by saying it was "absolutely sickening" how Trump "deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they're from."
He added: "No sitting president's ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We've had racists, and they've existed, and they've tried to get elected president. He's the first one that has."
Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson fired back, calling Biden's comments "an insult to the intelligence of Black voters" given the onetime senator's past work with segregationist lawmakers. She said Trump "loves all people" and "works hard to empower all Americans."
A number of US presidents owned slaves or supported policies including the repression of Native Americans and segregation of Black Americans. Princeton University said last month it was dropping former President Woodrow Wilson's name from the school, citing his racist thinking and policies.
The Biden-Trump exchange marks an escalation in what had already been a heated clash on race in the campaign being waged between the two candidates, who are both white, ahead of their Nov. 3 election contest.
Biden previously criticized Trump for stoking racial division, often saying that he was motivated to run for office by his outrage over Trump's assessment that "both sides" were to blame for violence between white supremacists and counterprotesters at a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Race became an even more central issue as protests raged over unarmed African Americans being killed by police in the aftermath of the May death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police office pressed his neck into the pavement for more than eight minutes.


Tags Joe Biden racism Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to let coronavirus 'czar' Gabi Barbash succeed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler The world is in chaos while the Israeli gov't is dysfunctional - opinion By ISI LEIBLER
Gil Troy Pay it forward, even without the NIS 750 subsidy By GIL TROY
Alon Ben-Meir The pandemic of racism against African-Americans - opinion By ALON BEN-MEIR
Arye Gut Azerbaijan is a model of success in battling coronavirus - opinion By ARYE GUT

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by