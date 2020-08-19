Biden's campaign disavows Linda Sarsour's claim to speak for Democrats

A spokesperson for Joe Biden's presidential campaign has distanced the candidate from Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour, after footage circulated online of her appearance at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. Sarsour has drawn ire for her comments in support of the BDS movement, and equating Zionism with white nationalism. She has also proved reluctant to disavow Nation of Islam founder Louis Farrakhan, despite his antisemitic rhetoric. campaign. “Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of antisemitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform," Andrew Bates, Director of Rapid Response for Biden told reporters, adding "She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever."However, her appearance on the panel has been seized on as evidence of antisemitic figures being welcomed back into the Democratic fold. Sarsour is one of three former organizers of the Women's March who stepped down from the event last year, after the Democratic National Convention pulled their sponsorship over allegations of antisemitism during meetings made against them by two of the event's co-founders. Tamika Mallory, who was co-president of the March, appeared on The View to address the allegations, but during the course of the interview refused to denounce Louis Farrakhan, whom she once described as the GOAT (greatest of all time). “I didn’t call him the greatest of all time because of his rhetoric,” Mallory said at the time. “I called him the greatest of all time because of what he’s done in black communities.”Mallory also appeared this week at the Democratic Convention, speaking briefly to the Black Caucus on police brutality against Blacks. Sarsour, meanwhile, used her platform, via video link, to tell delegates: “I am here to say that I’m not looking for perfection. I’m looking to defeat fascism and I hope our Muslim American community understands how important this election is.”She added that should the Democrats be successful in their bid to unseat President Donald Trump. “I promise you I will be the one to help hold Joe Biden and Kamala Harris accountable for our communities.” A Democratic official has since said: "The caucus and council chairs come up with their own programming and select their own speakers." The response was inadequate for Republican Jewish Coalition Executive Director Matt Brooks, who said in a statement that her appearance is evidence of her becoming the face of the Democratic Party, Jewish Insider has reported. “It is outrageous that the Democratic National Committee would allow Linda Sarsour to represent their party to American voters,” said Brooks. “Sarsour’s blatant antisemitism finally made her so treif (non-kosher) that the radical Women’s March organization had to force her out of her leadership role, but she’s still kosher for the Democrat Party.”But Sarsour was defiant. Shortly after Bates made his statement, she took to Twitter to respond: “Just came here to remind you that you need a coalition to defeat Donald Trump and that Muslim Americans are an important voter bloc in key states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Virginia, Texas, Pennsylvania & I know a little something about how to organize them.”“The Democratic Party is not perfect, but it is absolutely our party [at] this moment,” Sarsour said on a panel hosted by the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly, one of a number of councils and caucuses run on the conference fringe. Her appearance was quickly disavowed by the Biden