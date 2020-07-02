Bolton to Channel 13: I want 'a president who is grounded in reality'

Former National Security Adviser to the Trump Administration John Bolton discussed strategies for action in Iran, his view of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his view of President Donald Trump with Israel's Channel 13.The interview comes as Bolton is promoting his new book, The Room Where it Happened, which details several accusations of misconduct by the US president, who tried to stop the book from being published claiming it divulged "classified information" and calling it problematic, before a federal judge approved its release. "I think he has his own definition of what amounts to honesty. He definitely has different versions of facts, they tend to come and go as they suit him," Bolton said of Trump."I found that very frustrating. I think foreign leaders found that very frustrating. It's great if it works in your favor, it's not so great when it works against you. I'd rather have someone more grounded in reality as president, I think it's the safest way for America."In his book, Bolton says that Trump likely committed impeachable offenses not just in seeking to extract favors from Ukraine, but from Turkey and China.