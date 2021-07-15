The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Congress advances Pray Safe Act, Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program

"Protecting the ability of all Americans to live out their faith and gather as a community without fear or harm is one of the most important duties of the federal government."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JULY 15, 2021 18:52
The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
WASHINGTON - The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee moved on Wednesday to advance the Pray Safe Act.
The legislation would direct the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, working with other government agencies to streamlining information, which would provide at risk houses of worship and other faith based organizations with the most up to date safety and security recommendations, as well as information on federal resources and relevant grant programs. The bill passed by voice vote, with no objections.
Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire) introduced the legislation in the Senate in June.
"Faith-based and communal institutions across the country should be able to gather for religious worship and service without fearing for their safety," said JFNA CEO Eric Fingerhut. 
"Protecting the ability of all Americans to live out their faith and gather as a community without fear or harm is one of the most important duties of the federal government."
“It is tragic that in the United States today that synagogues, churches, temples and other houses of worship can’t be assumed to be sanctuaries from violence and have been the sites of faith-targeted violence,” said Orthodox Union executive director for public policy Nathan Diament. “Freedom to worship cannot be enjoyed without freedom from fear. This legislation, when enacted and implemented, will support the greater security and safety of our community’s synagogues and other communities' houses of worship. It is sad that we need this kind of legislation – but we do – and we call upon Congress to pass it right away.”
Earlier this week, the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, recommended a $10 million funding increase for the Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program (HSAP) in fiscal year 2022.
According to JFNA, approximately one third of the Holocaust survivors in the US are estimated to be living in poverty. “As a group, Holocaust survivors are subject to increased risk of depression, social isolation, and extremely poor outcomes if they don’t receive the proper care,” the JFNA said in a statement. “With the expressed support of more than 100 bipartisan House Members for the increased funding, JFNA is hopeful that the full Appropriations Committee, followed by the House chamber, will adopt the increased HSAP funding level later this month.”
“Since 2015, the Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program has become a critical lifeline for the country’s remaining Holocaust survivors, their families, and providers," said Elana Broitman, JFNA senior vice president of public affairs.
"Doubling funding for the program will ensure continued service provision that promotes the dignity, strength, and empowerment of the country’s remaining survivors, and also enhance opportunities to assist other aging adults who have been exposed to traumatic events," she added.
Also this week, the House Appropriations Committee included $180 million for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) in the 2022 Homeland Security Appropriations bill, which was reported out of committee Tuesday.


Tags Holocaust survivors congress senate House of Representatives
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by