The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Congress to Pompeo: ICC has no jurisdiction over disputed territories

The group argued that the ICC should only be a “last resort for the prosecution of the most serious international crimes.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MAY 14, 2020 04:47
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) administers the oath of office to House members and delegates of the U.S. House of Representatives at the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019 (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) administers the oath of office to House members and delegates of the U.S. House of Representatives at the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – A large, bipartisan group of 69 senators and 262 House representatives sent a letter on Wednesday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urging him to call on the ICC to halt its investigation regarding the US and Israel, saying it was politically motivated.
The letter also mentions that neither the United States nor Israel are members of the ICC, making the case that the court had no jurisdiction in the case. “We are concerned that the court’s recent actions regarding the 'Situation in Palestine' have infused politics into the judicial process,” the letter reads.
“We believe the prosecutor’s decision to investigate the Israeli-Palestinian situation and request to the Pre-Trial Chamber to determine the court’s jurisdiction over disputed territories constitutes a dangerous politicization of the court and distorts the purposes for which the court was established,” the members added.
The group argued that the ICC should only be a “last resort for the prosecution of the most serious international crimes.” It noted that the Palestinian Authority is not a state, and therefore “does not meet the criteria to qualify” to bring allegations against another country.
“The ICC has never formally investigated any accusations within disputed territories; doing so now unfairly targets Israel,” they added. “By accepting Palestinian territorial claims over the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza, the prosecutor is making a political judgment that biases any subsequent investigation or trial.”
Rep. Elaine Luria and Rep. Mike Gallagher spearheaded the House version of the letter. “The ICC is intended as a venue of last resort for the most serious international crimes,” Luria said. “This is yet another example of the international community’s disproportional attacks on Israel.”
“It's hard to get two members of Congress to agree on anything, let alone more than 260,” Gallagher added. “This overwhelming, bipartisan response is a testament to how the ICC's politicized actions involving both the United States and Israel threaten its intended purpose. I hope Secretary Pompeo heeds this call and works with our allies to end these politically-motivated investigations.
Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) led the Senate version of the letter. “We are pleased that so many of our Senate colleagues joined us on this very important effort,” the two said in a joint press release.
“With ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda doubling down on her position that there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation on April 30, this letter is more important than ever,” they continued. “The ICC has no jurisdiction over disputed territories and their claim creates a dangerous precedent that undermines the purposes for which the court was founded. This effort is discriminatory against Israel and will serve to make a lasting solution, based on direct negotiations between the two parties, more difficult to achieve.”


Tags congress ICC international criminal court Mike Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opposition could be the right move for Bennett, if not Israel - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Efraim Inbar The coalition government has a unique opportunity to expand Jerusalem By EFRAIM INBAR
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Father of fallen IDF soldier: I have nothing, he was my whole world
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
3 Head of Chief Rabbinate kashrut to be indicted for bribery
THE BUILDING of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
4 Massive crowds gather in Mea Shearim for Lag Ba'omer bonfires - watch
Bnei Brak residents gather around a bonfire, singing songs in honor of the sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, May 2, 2018.
5 Why the Iran-US standoff is going to get worse - analysis
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war"
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by