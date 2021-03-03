Cuomo apologizes in wake of harassment allegations, says will not resign

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday apologized again after accusations emerged that he sexually harassed young women."I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it," Cuomo told a news conference. "I feel awful about it and frankly I am embarrassed by it," said the governor who has been marred in recent weeks by a flurry of accusations, including that his administration sought to downplay the true number of elderly nursing home residents killed by COVID-19. Cuomo said his behavior was unintentional and maintained that he never touched anyone inappropriately but acknowledged that it is "custom" for him to kiss and hug people in greeting."I understand that sensitivities have changed and behavior has changed and I get it, and I'm going to learn from it.
The New York Governor said that he will fully cooperate with the NY Attorney General's review into sexual harassment allegations against him.
