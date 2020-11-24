The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

David Dinkins, New York's first and only Black mayor, dies at 93

Tt was his role in the 1991 Crown Heights riot that would most define his mayoralty.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 24, 2020 18:18
David Dinkins (photo credit: REUTERS)
David Dinkins
(photo credit: REUTERS)
David Dinkins, who served as New York City's first and only African-American mayor during the 1990s, died on Monday at the age of 93, police said.
His death appeared to be of natural causes, Detective Adam Navarro of the city's police department told Reuters.
Born in 1927 in Trenton, New Jersey, Dinkins attended Howard University and Brooklyn Law School.
He eventually came to Harlem, the historically Black neighborhood in upper Manhattan, where he rose in the ranks of local politics.
"I'm feeling something painful in my heart right now. I'm feeling like a loss and an emptiness because he's gone," an emotional New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters on Tuesday. "But I also really feel his guidance still, his presence. And we're going to keep going, we're going to continue his fight."
New York Attorney General Letitia James, Governor Andrew Cuomo and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani were among the many others paying tribute to Dinkins.
"For decades, Mayor Dinkins led with compassion and an unparalleled commitment to our communities," James said in a statement. "New York will mourn Mayor Dinkins and continue to be moved by his towering legacy."
"The first and the only Black mayor of NYC, he cherished our “gorgeous mosaic” & served the city & state over a career spanning decades with the hope of unity and a deep kindness," Cuomo wrote on Twitter.
In Harlem, Dinkins formed part of a group of Black power brokers, known as the "Gang of Four," that included congressman Charles Rangel, Percy Sutton and Basil Paterson, the father of future New York Governor David Paterson.
Dinkins defeated the three-term incumbent Democrat Mayor Ed Koch in the primary and then Republican prosecutor Rudy Giuliani in the 1989 mayoral race.
Giuliani, who would come back to defeat Dinkins four years later, was among the first to pay tribute.
"I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Mayor David Dinkins, and to the many New Yorkers who loved and supported him," Giuliani said on Twitter. "He gave a great deal of his life in service to our great City."
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) recognized the former mayor's achievements in a statement on Tuesday. "Winning his election against all odds, he showed us what was possible at a time when opportunities were limited."
New York, during Dinkins' term, was battling high crime, a fierce economic recession and the AIDS epidemic.
But it was his role in the 1991 Crown Heights riot that would most define his mayoralty.
The riot was sparked in the racially divided Brooklyn neighborhood by the acquittal of a young black man, Lemrick Nelson, in the killing of Yankel Rosenbaum, a 29-year-old Jewish student.
Speaking in 2011, Dinkins remembered his handling of the riot as one of his chief regrets.
"The thing that hurt the most, I suppose, was to be accused by some of permitting - holding the police back - and permitting young blacks to attack Jews," Dinkins said, according to the New York Times.
"And this was untrue, inaccurate and not so, and that's kind of painful. But if I had it to do over again, I would have said maybe 24 hours earlier to the police, ‘What you’re doing isn’t working,’ which I finally said."


Tags new york mayor new york city
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz's Submarine Affair probe just the tip of the iceberg By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by