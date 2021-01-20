Donald Trump has discussed starting new party, sources say

Donald Trump has recently discussed starting a new party with aims to continue influencing the White House after his departure, according to sources close to the matter.Trump wants to name the party "The Patriot Party," according to the sources who spoke with The Wall Street Journal. In recent days, Trump has clashed heads with other Republican leaders. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Trump of giving rise to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol."The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people," McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor.In addition, Mike Pence chose not to block Joe Biden's election, despite pressure from Trump to intervene.On the other hand, The Wall Street Journal reported that polls show that run-of-the-mill GOP voters still hold Trump in high regard. Trump has established a huge base of supporters over the course of his presidency, some of which were not even heavily involved in politics before his presidential campaign, according to The Wall Street Journal.Currently, it is unclear if Trump will actually move forward with his plans to launch a new party.