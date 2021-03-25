Erdan discusses visa waiver for Israelis with US DHS Secretary

The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) enables citizens of certain countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa. Thirty-nine countries are currently eligible for the program, most of them European.

According to Israel's embassy in Washington, Erdan told Mayorkas that including Israel in the program would demonstrate the close relationship between the countries. The Ambassador added that he would like to follow up on the issue personally. The two agreed to establish working groups to examine the subject and present recommendations to Mayorkas and Erdan.

According to a DHS press release, the two "exchanged views on steps Israel is taking to meet the eligibility requirements of the US Visa Waiver Program."

Including Israel in the program has been a matter of ongoing discussions between Israel and the US for years.

In 2014, during the Obama administration, the State Department stated that "the Department of Homeland Security and State remain concerned with the unequal treatment that Palestinian Americans and other Americans of Middle Eastern origin experience at Israel's border and checkpoints, and reciprocity is the most basic condition of the Visa Waiver Program."

The required maximum rate of refusal of entry for entering the US visa waiver program is 3 percent. Israeli officials estimated that Last year, Israel's rate of rejection was at around 4 percent.

In 2017, during the Trump administration, a State Department spokesperson told Globes that Israel does not meet all the requirements to be included in the program. "We understand the interest shown by the Israeli government in the visa exemption program,” the spokesperson told Globes. “The waiver program is a bilateral program run by the Department of Homeland Security with advice from the State Department. The visa waiver program poses very strict requirements, including the demand that the rate of visa refusals among people in the country seeking to join the program be less than 3% of the number of visa applicants. Other requirements obligate the country seeking to implement certain arrangements for information exchanges."