Facebook removes Trump campaign ads for using a ‘Nazi symbol’

Facebook removed US President Donald Trump's campaign advertisements on Thursday for including an upside down triangle, which the social media giant claims is related to hate speech.According to the Anti-Defamation League, the triangle "is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime” to mark political prisoners in the concentration camps, CNN reported George Floyd, an African American man who was suffocated when the arresting officer, Derek Chauvin, who was white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck. Despite Floyd pleading with him that he "can't breathe," the officer continued to apply pressure, resulting in Floyd's death. The news caused an uproar across the US and the world, with mass protests rising up in almost all major US cities. Trump responded by blaming the violence and looting on radical left-wing groups such as Antifa, despite no evidence being presented that the riots are controlled or directed by any group or persons. This is not the first time Trump skirts on the edge of expressing sympathy to racist views. He recently lauded the late Henry Ford, who was an avid pro-Nazi and the only American Nazi leader Adolf Hitler expressed admiration for in print, and said he had a "good bloodline" before adding "if you believe it, you have good bloodline." Trump expressed in the past his views that he is being targeted unjustly by the media and the social media companies for speaking his mind and warned Twitter and Facebook from limiting his reach. The Nazi regime advanced a racial view of humanity rooted in eugenics, with some so-called races, like Jews and Roma, being marked for destruction and other groups, like the Germans for example, meant to stand above the rest of humanity as a "master race." The Nazis also targeted Slavic groups, who were meant to function as slaves in the thousand years Reich, Freemasons, members of the LGBT community and people who did not accept Nazi ideology such as Communists and deeply religious Christians. The regime's first victims were mentally handicapped Germans who were deemed unfit to live.The Trump ad targeted Antifa and called on his supporters to back his call to designate the group as a terrorist organization. Mass protests and riots broke out in the US following the release of a video depicting the arrest of