Fauci: Slight coronavirus spikes may get out of control amid reopening

By REUTERS  
JUNE 13, 2020 03:50
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Dr Anthony Fauci discuss the Trump administration's guidelines for "Opening Up America Again" during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 16, 2020. (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Dr Anthony Fauci discuss the Trump administration's guidelines for "Opening Up America Again" during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 16, 2020.
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
The top U.S. infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Friday cautioned that the "blips" of rising coronavirus hospitalizations being reported by some states could get out of control if robust contact tracing regimes are not put in place.
As restrictions on economic activity are lifted, the United States was bound to see increased infections, Fauci told CNN.
"But when you start seeing more hospitalizations, that's a sure fire sign that you're in a situation where you're going in the wrong direction," Fauci said.
So far, more than 114,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally. About half a dozen U.S. states are grappling with a rising number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds.
Texas and North Carolina on Friday reported their highest hospitalization rates since the pandemic began. But officials in both states point out they also have among the lowest rates of deaths from COVID-19.
Fauci underscored that increased hospitalizations was a worrying trend, however, and a sign that "maybe we need to slow down a little" on reopenings.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said on Friday that while his state's rise in hospitalizations and new cases were sobering, moving ahead with more reopenings was not off the table.
Texas has been at the forefront of states' efforts to reopen their economies and Governor Greg Abbott on Friday said in an interview with KYTX TV it would remain that way "because we have so many hospital beds available to anybody who gets ill."
"For every person in a hospital bed, there are 10 open, available hospital beds available for them," Abbott said. "So there's plenty of hospital capacity to be able to deal with COVID-19."
He added that there is "no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state."


