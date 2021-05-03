Florida to fine social media for banning politicians, just not Disney

Florida is looking to pass legislation that would punish social media platforms, aside from Disney, for "knowingly de-platform-[ing]" politicians, as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook did to former US President Donald Trump in January of this year, according to The Verge.The report states that the legislation could invoke a $10,000 daily fine for banning relevant politicians on its platform and $100,000 if in fact the candidate was running for election. The House version of the bill multiplied each of those sums by 2.5. The legislation passed in the Florida House 77 to 38 on Thursday, after originally being passed in its Senate. The bill will return to the Senate so that they may approve the changes enacted by the House.It will not account for temporary bans or bans earned from violating a platform's terms of service.There was one interesting caveat to the bill:"The term does not include any information service, system, internet search engine, or access software provider operated by a company that owns and operates a theme park or entertainment complex," the bill read, meaning Disney would be exempt from any of these laws if and when they are to go into effect.But also the language could free up scenarios where Twitter, Facebook or YouTube open up their own theme parks in Florida in order to be exempt themselves, although it is unclear how that would affect the legislation.Florida Rep. Blaise Ingoglia said that the exemption measures were so that Disney Plus "isn't caught up in this," Florida's number one source of tourism revenue, according to The Verge.Furthermore, the bill would target social media companies if they restricted an account with "journalistic" intent, regardless of the subject matter. These accounts are defined as having no less than 100,000 monthly users and 50,000 paid subscribers, according to the report.The Florida legislature also seeks to address issues such as "post-prioritization," where preferred posts are placed higher than others, "shadow-banning," which is defined as suppressing the account to other users of the platform without an out-right ban and knowingly suppressing content from reaching users.Republican Florida representatives claimed the move is to protect free speech and has nothing to do with Trump, according to The Verge. Florida Democrats called the measures a "political agenda feeding into a political base," the report added.