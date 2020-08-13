The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

House candidate who spoke about Rothschilds, Soros, wins in Georgia

Greene has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, a complex narrative about a group of powerful people working to bring down President Trump.

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA  
AUGUST 13, 2020 05:04
U.S. House of Representatives votes on Trump impeachment on Capitol Hill in Washington on December 19, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
U.S. House of Representatives votes on Trump impeachment on Capitol Hill in Washington on December 19, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia congressional candidate who has advanced conspiracy theories that have veered into anti-Semitism, easily won a runoff primary election Tuesday, making it likely that she will join Congress next year.
Greene has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, a complex narrative about a group of powerful people working to bring down President Trump who also run an international child sex trafficking ring. Critics say its focus on Jewish figures, especially the billionaire political donor George Soros, is antisemitic.
Jewish Insider uncovered a 2018 posting on a QAnon website signed by a Marjorie Greene that accused Soros and the Rothschild family of being involved in the conspiracy.
Greene’s primary win in a heavily Republican district means she is almost certain to join Congress this fall. Her closest opponent was also a right-wing Republican, but Greene received the backing of President Donald Trump.
Trump congratulated Taylor Greene on her win Wednesday morning.
“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,” the president tweeted. “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!”
Dov Wilker, the regional director of the American Jewish Committee in Atlanta, lamented Greene’s win in a statement.
“It’s common for Americans to disagree on policy. But political candidates should not promote antisemitic tropes or associate with White Supremacists,” Wilker said. “This is not the face of Georgia.”
The Republican Jewish Coalition initially declined to support Greene but said it would not oppose her, either. In late July, it endorsed her primary opponent in what it called a rare exception to its policy of not wading into Republican primaries. The coalition released a statement Tuesday night lamenting the primary win of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, but did not comment on Greene’s victory.
Correction: This piece has been corrected to reflect that the Republican Jewish Coalition endorsed Greene’s opponent.


Tags United States georgia antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Democrats are sending mixed messages to Jerusalem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by