House candidate who spoke about Rothschilds, Soros, wins in Georgia

Greene has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, a complex narrative about a group of powerful people working to bring down President Trump who also run an international child sex trafficking ring. Critics say its focus on Jewish figures, especially the billionaire political donor George Soros, is antisemitic.

Jewish Insider uncovered a 2018 posting on a QAnon website signed by a Marjorie Greene that accused Soros and the Rothschild family of being involved in the conspiracy.

Greene’s primary win in a heavily Republican district means she is almost certain to join Congress this fall. Her closest opponent was also a right-wing Republican, but Greene received the backing of President Donald Trump.

Trump congratulated Taylor Greene on her win Wednesday morning.

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,” the president tweeted. “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!”

Dov Wilker, the regional director of the American Jewish Committee in Atlanta, lamented Greene’s win in a statement.

“It’s common for Americans to disagree on policy. But political candidates should not promote antisemitic tropes or associate with White Supremacists,” Wilker said. “This is not the face of Georgia.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition initially declined to support Greene but said it would not oppose her, either. In late July, it endorsed her primary opponent in what it called a rare exception to its policy of not wading into Republican primaries. The coalition released a statement Tuesday night lamenting the primary win of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, but did not comment on Greene’s victory.

Correction: This piece has been corrected to reflect that the Republican Jewish Coalition endorsed Greene’s opponent.

