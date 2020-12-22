Ilhan Omar attacks younger lawmakers, 'Sqaud', for getting corona vaccine

Democratic Party congresswoman Ilhan Omar criticized younger lawmakers for getting the coronavirus vaccine, which includes the other three members of her "Squad," saying on Twitter that people who need it should be first in-line.Among the members of the "Squad" are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Omar's opinion on whether younger lawmakers should take the vaccine came following a response to a question on Twitter from Anand Giridharadas, a publisher at The.Ink, who asked if "our entire top political leadership getting the vaccine ahead of others because of their age or their importance?"The response of Omar on Twitter was that "It would make sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and it's shameful. We are not more important than frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices every day. Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it. "
Some older lawmakers and politicians have already received their COVID-19 vaccinations, such as outgoing Vice-President Mike Pence and President-elect Joe Biden.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also weighed-in following the implicit criticism, saying on Twitter that "The actual answer to your question lies in the National Security Council, which is where that decision was made in compliance with Presidential Policy Directive-40. That policy was put in place in 2016 and established certain requirements for continuity of governance.""If it was within indiv power to “give” the vaccine to someone else, I would! But according to these protocols, there’s a chance it could have just been stored. There’s also a real risk in this age of misinfo of how it would be weaponized if leaders refused to take it en masse," she added.It would makes sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and its shameful.We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices everyday. Which is why I won’t take it.People who need it most, should get it. Full stop. https://t.co/JQgMftm5wX— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 20, 2020
The actual answer to your question lies in the National Security Council, which is where that decision was made in compliance with Presidential Policy Directive-40.That policy was put in place in 2016 and established certain requirements for continuity of governance— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 20, 2020
If it was within indiv power to “give” the vaccine to someone else, I would! But according to these protocols, there’s a chance it could have just been stored.There’s also a real risk in this age of misinfo of how it would be weaponized if leaders refused to take it en masse— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 20, 2020
