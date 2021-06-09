The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ilhan Omar compares Israel to Taliban in conversation with Blinken

Omar shared a video of a conversation between herself and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where she called for "accountability and justice," for victims of crimes against humanity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 9, 2021 04:40
Ilhan Omar (D-MN) addresses the media and community organizers at a press conference at the vigil site for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, April 20, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI)
Ilhan Omar (D-MN) addresses the media and community organizers at a press conference at the vigil site for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, April 20, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI)
US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) compared Israel to Afghanistan and the Taliban in a tweet on Monday where she called for "accountability and justice."
Omar shared a video of a conversation between herself and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which she asked him what mechanisms are in place in the US for victims of alleged crimes against humanity in Israel, Palestine, and Afghanistan to seek justice.
Omar specifically mentioned the Israeli Security Forces, Hamas, and the Taliban by name, comparing them with each other.
"So in both these cases [of Israel and Afghanistan], if domestic courts can't or won't pursue justice, and we oppose the ICC, where do we think the victims of these supposed crimes are supposed to go for justice? What justice mechanisms do you support for them?"
Blinken agreed that the deaths were an immeasurable loss and that nobody "whatever perspective [they] come from," should lose sight of that. However, he said that the investigations and allegations made by ICC where inappropriate as they did not follow the correct procedures that the US rely on.
Omar's comparison between Israel and the Taliban drew criticism, with Superintendent of the Kiryas Joel School District Joel M. Petlin tweeting her in reply that "when you can't tell the difference between democratic countries that operate justice courts under the rule of law, and a registered terrorist organization that executes dissenters in the streets, you have no business sitting as a representative of Americans in the US Congress."
Ilhan has come under fire several times in the past for comments she has made, and several House Republicans have gone so far as to attempt to oust her from her committee assignments, "in light of conduct she has exhibited." 


Tags Anti-Zionism Ilhan Omar Antony Blinken
