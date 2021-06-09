Ilhan Omar compares Israel to Taliban in conversation with Blinken

Omar shared a video of a conversation between herself and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which she asked him what mechanisms are in place in the US for victims of alleged crimes against humanity in Israel, Palestine, and Afghanistan to seek justice.



We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow June 7, 2021 Omar specifically mentioned the Israeli Security Forces, Hamas, and the Taliban by name, comparing them with each other.

"So in both these cases [of Israel and Afghanistan], if domestic courts can't or won't pursue justice, and we oppose the ICC , where do we think the victims of these supposed crimes are supposed to go for justice? What justice mechanisms do you support for them?"

Blinken agreed that the deaths were an immeasurable loss and that nobody "whatever perspective [they] come from," should lose sight of that. However, he said that the investigations and allegations made by ICC where inappropriate as they did not follow the correct procedures that the US rely on.

Omar's comparison between Israel and the Taliban drew criticism, with Superintendent of the Kiryas Joel School District Joel M. Petlin tweeting her in reply that "when you can't tell the difference between democratic countries that operate justice courts under the rule of law, and a registered terrorist organization that executes dissenters in the streets, you have no business sitting as a representative of Americans in the US Congress."

Ilhan has come under fire several times in the past for comments she has made, and several House Republicans have gone so far as to attempt to oust her from her committee assignments, "in light of conduct she has exhibited."