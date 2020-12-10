The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

In Hanukkah call, Pence recaps Trump’s pro-Israel, religious policies

The vice president refused to take any questions.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
DECEMBER 10, 2020 05:15
MIKE PENCE (photo credit: REUTERS)
MIKE PENCE
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Vice President Mike Pence in a Hanukkah-eve call with Jewish leaders reviewed the Trump administration’s policies on Israel and on religious freedoms.
Pence spoke for 10 to 15 minutes on Tuesday afternoon, the day before President Donald Trump is hosting his last two Hanukkah parties, and two days before the first night of Hanukkah. He did not take any questions, two listeners on the off-the-record call told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
He noted the span of Trump administration policies that have aligned with those of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including moving the embassy to Jerusalem in 2018 and more recently, advocating for the labeling of goods made in West Bank settlements as made in Israel.
He also noted that the addition of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court helped secure the decision allowing houses of worship to open during the pandemic. Until Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was Jewish, died in September, the court had in two 5-4 decisions rejected such openings. The first appeal to reach the court after Ginsburg’s death seeking to overturn state pandemic restrictions on houses of worship was from Agudath Israel of America.
Pence also recalled the late British chief rabbi, Jonathan Sacks, whom he said he was privileged to have met. He did not address his imminent departure. Trump and his acolytes still deny that they have lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden.
There were about 100 people on the call. A number of Jewish leaders have said they will not attend the Hanukkah parties because of the risk that they could spread the coronavirus.


Tags American Jewry Hanukkah diaspora Donald Trump Mike Pence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is Israel's light at the end of the tunnel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by