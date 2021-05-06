Jewish Biden backers push for Robert Wexler to be ambassador to Israel

At least three top Jewish Democrats in the US House of Representatives have made representations to the White House to name Robert Wexler, a former Florida congressman, to be the US Ambassador to Israel.

The push, which has been joined by figures who led Joe Biden’s presidential election campaign in the Jewish community, intensified this week when it appeared that Biden had settled on Tom Nides, a former deputy secretary of state who is Jewish but whose Israel record is a relative blank slate.

Underpinning the pressure to name Wexler is the hope among traditionally pro-Israel Democrats that Biden maintains a close relationship with Israel and names an ambassador who understands the sensitivities of the country and of the American Jewish community. Also a factor is Wexler’s familiarity with Arab players in the region, including the Palestinians.

The three Jewish Democrats who have been pressing the issue, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency has learned, are Ted Deutch and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida and Jerry Nadler of New York. Deutch, who chairs the House Middle East subcommittee, replaced Wexler when Wexler quit Congress in 2010. Wasserman Schultz is a former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee. Nadler chairs the House Judiciary Committee. Spokesmen for the three did not respond to queries by press time.

Wexler has longstanding and deep ties to Israel and the pro-Israel community. He was the first Jewish member of Congress to back then-Sen. Barack Obama’s presidential bid in 2007. He left Congress in 2010 to lead the Center for Middle East Peace, a group that works behind the scenes to advance the two-state outcome to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and that is funded by Daniel Abraham, the Slim-Fast mogul.

Since then, Wexler has traveled frequently to Israel. He was briefly a lobbyist in the late 2010s. Wexler heads the Tel Aviv office of a major American lobbying outfit, Ballard Partners, but has not been a registered lobbyist for more than two years, complying with government ethics rules. “Our team is uniquely qualified to assist clients with government relations in Israel, as well as assisting Israeli companies in the United States,” the shop says about its Tel Aviv office.

Wexler’s familiarity with the Jewish community and with Israel issues make him attractive to his backers. Deutch went on the record Wednesday with his support in a story on Wexler in Haaretz. “He knows the issues, he knows the players, he’s well respected across the political spectrum and he understands the many challenges that come with that position,” Deutch told the newspaper.

Deutch did not mention Nides, but the contrast he drew was obvious: Wexler knows the terrain better than a newcomer. “Robert’s experience will clearly help him meet that test,” he told Haaretz, referring to knowing the US-Israel relationship.

Michael Adler, a Florida-based donor who has backed Biden presidential campaigns going back to the 1988 race, is, according to sources, leading the push for Wexler. Adler reportedly had angled for the ambassador job himself but is now all-in for the former congressman. Adler did not reply to a request for comment.

Hadar Susskind, the CEO of Americans for Peace Now, said he was hearing broad support for Wexler in the pro-Israel community, encompassing backers of liberal groups like this, but also backers of AIPAC , the powerhouse lobby.

“The momentum is impressive,” he said. “In 48 hours I’ve heard from many members of Congress and Jewish community leaders, and they are a politically diverse group. APN supporters, AIPAC people, federation leaders, Jewish members of Congress, non-Jews, progressives and centrists. There is a lot of support for Robert out there.”

The announcement is expected to be made by the end of May.