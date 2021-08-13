The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Jewish groups rally behind a Muslim Biden nominee attacked by Republicans

Dilawar Syed, labeled anti-Israel by some Republicans, would be the most senior Muslim official in US history if Congress confirms him to be the No. 2 person at the Small Business Administration.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
AUGUST 13, 2021 03:58
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence take part in a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (photo credit: ERIN SCHAFF/POOL VIA REUTERS)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence take part in a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 6, 2021.
(photo credit: ERIN SCHAFF/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, is one of Israel’s staunchest defenders in Congress — and he thinks Republican attacks on one of President Joe Biden’s nominees as anti-Israel is “ridiculous.”
Dilawar Syed, a longtime business leader, would be the most senior Muslim official in US history if Congress confirms him to be the No. 2 person at the Small Business Administration. GOP attacks aimed at blocking his nomination as deputy director reportedly cite his membership on the board of a Muslim advocacy group that is harshly critical of Israel, alleging without evidence that he backs Israel boycotts, and his Pakistani origins.
Cardin chairs the Senate’s Small Business Committee and is trying to advance the Syed candidacy.
“I have not heard any legitimate opposition to Mr. Syed himself,” Cardin told Politico.
Cardin’s support is notable because he is Jewish and one of the strongest allies of the mainstream pro-Israel community among Democrats. In 2015, the veteran lawmaker broke with his party and opposed the Iran nuclear deal also opposed by Israel.
In denouncing the attacks on Syed, Cardin is hardly alone: Other Jewish groups and figures have weighed in, too.
The American Jewish Committee, a centrist group on Israel issues, said last month that the attacks on Syed were “so base and unamerican” that it decided to speak out despite not normally commenting on nominations.
The AJC did not endorse Syed — outside groups rarely endorse nominees — but said: “His national origin or his involvement in a Muslim American advocacy organization are not and should not be disqualifying factors.” It noted that Syed worked with the San Francisco Jewish community, traveling to Israel on one of its programs, and participated in Muslim-Jewish dialogue, including with the Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council, which the AJC co-convenes.
Meanwhile, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action and the Jewish Democratic Council of America organized a letter from a number of faith groups that was sent Wednesday to Cardin and the top Republican on the Small Business Committee, Rand Paul of Kentucky. The letter, likewise not an endorsement, cites an internal email circulated among Republicans on the committee saying that “Mr. Syed’s heritage and faith were explicitly highlighted to imply allegations that are patently false and irrelevant.”
Politico confirmed the email, authored by an aide to Sen. James Risch, a Republican from Idaho, noting Syed’s Pakistani heritage and his membership on the board of Emgage Action, a Muslim advocacy group that has condemned Israel.
“This first-ever boycott in the history of the committee — representing a blatant attack on Mr. Syed’s background and faith — is deeply troubling and offensive,” said the letter, which was signed by among others a number of Jewish leaders, including Rabbi Jonah Pesner, who directs the Religious Action Committee of Reform Judaism.
Republicans on the committee have blocked Syed’s advancement — in fact, much of the panel’s work — by denying committee meetings a quorum. In a June 30 letter to Cardin, eight Republicans on the committee cited Syed’s membership on the Emgage Action board, which they acknowledge was disclosed to the committee in the nomination. (Paul was not among them, but is holding up the nomination for separate reasons having to do with Small Business Administration’s pandemic subsidies for Planned Parenthood.)
The letter from Republicans alleges that Emgage Action backs the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel and that having Syed in the role of deputy director of the Small Business Administration could “jeopardize” small businesses with ties to Israel or owned by Jewish Americans. It does not explain how Syed could do that — such action is illegal and unconstitutional.
The AJC statement quotes Syed as saying that he adamantly opposes the BDS movement.
“Let me unequivocally state that I do not support BDS,” the AJC quoted Syed as saying. “Throughout my career, I have supported engagement with Israeli business. I have personally conducted business with Israeli companies and have mentored entrepreneurs based in Israel.”
The Republicans’ letter does not directly attribute any offending statements to Syed himself, focusing only on Emgage Action, which embraces a large number of advocacy positions, including religious freedoms and defending Muslims under attack in China, Burma and elsewhere, along with its criticism of Israel.
One Jewish group backing the Republican senators is the Zionist Organization of America, which posted a lengthy attack last month on Syed’s nomination. Like the Republicans’ letter, it cites Emgage Action statements and actions and does not directly attribute any statement or objectionable position to Syed himself.


Tags business Joe Biden republican AJC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A spiritual spa in Safed

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

What drives pushback against Hezbollah from Lebanon's minorities?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by