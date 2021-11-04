The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Jewish leaders congratulate New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on re-election

Some noted that the Orthodox Jewish vote may have swayed the race Democrat in New Jersey, home to the fourth-largest Jewish community in the US.

By HALEY COHEN  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 03:47
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy with their newly planted tree in Yad Kennedy (photo credit: KKL-JNF)
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy with their newly planted tree in Yad Kennedy
(photo credit: KKL-JNF)
In a nail-biting race that was too-close to call for nearly 24 hours after polls closed Tuesday night, Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy won a second term, defeating Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. 
US Jewish leaders flooded Twitter Wednesday night to congratulate the 64-year-old, who is the first Democratic governor to win re-election in New Jersey, home to the fourth-largest Jewish community in the US, in four decades.  Some noted that the Orthodox Jewish vote may have swayed the race for the Democrat. 
"Mazel Tov to @PhilMurphyNJ on his re-election as Governor of New Jersey!" the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) tweeted. "It’s clear that Gov. Murphy not only shares our Jewish values, but acts on them everyday as Governor of New Jersey, and we’re proud to have supported his winning campaign." 
During the campaign, JDCA CEO Halie Soifer said Murphy "not only shares our Jewish values, but acts on them everyday as Governor of New Jersey." 
“Governor Murphy has provided steady leadership throughout the pandemic, taken bold steps to combat gun violence, and ensured access to affordable healthcare. He’s distinguished New Jersey as a national leader in fighting COVID-19, ensuring equal rights for all, and protecting the environment. We're proud to support his re-election," Soifer said. 
"The Orthodox Jewish vote may have tipped the NJ governor's race to the Democrat," tweeted Atlantic reporter Yair Rosenberg. "Over the last few years, @PhilMurphyNJ and his attorney general @GurbirGrewalNJ went after discriminatory groups and townships that tried to keep Orthodox Jews out, and won. That mattered." 
Governor Phil Murphy meets with the Jewish Federation of Greater Metrowest on Saturday, October 20th, 2018.EDWIN J. TORRES/GOVERNOR'S OFFICEGovernor Phil Murphy meets with the Jewish Federation of Greater Metrowest on Saturday, October 20th, 2018.EDWIN J. TORRES/GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
In the surprisingly tight election, registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans in the Garden State by more than 1 million, Murphy won the support of both Orthodox and progressive Jews, typically known to gravitate to rival candidates. 
About 70% of American Jews lean left, according to the Pew Research Center, and for the New Jersey residents among them, Murphy is an appealing candidate.
Orthodox Jews, who traditionally vote right-wing, were swayed by Murphy's increased education and security funding for private schools in his first term. He also firmly supports Israel, having visited twice
The Lakewood Vaad endorsed Murphy on Tuesday, giving him the support of hugely influential religious leaders from the Orthodox Jewish community, New Jersey Globe reported
Lakewood is a heavily Republican municipality, but with the support of the Vaad, Murphy was able to win the township by 114 votes over Republican Kim Guadagno in 2017.
"The results are (almost) in & the Lakewood community may very well be what helped put @GovMurphy
on top," former New York State Assemblyman Benny Polatseck tweeted Wednesday afternoon. 
Last term, Murphy, who is Catholic, renewed the New Jersey-Israel Commission, which oversees trade relations with Israel. He also recently used the state’s anti-BDS law against Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, over the ice cream maker’s decision to end sales in the West Bank.
Murphy has overseen a shift to the left in the state, including new taxes on millionaires, stricter gun restrictions, a higher minimum wage and paid sick leave. He has also defended his robust approach to the coronavirus pandemic, including mandating masks in schools.
Ciattarelli, 59, a former state lawmaker, had focused much of his campaign on the state's high taxes, while accusing Murphy, a wealthy former Goldman Sachs executive, of being out of touch.
New Jersey has trended steadily Democratic in recent years. The party won 10 of the state's 12 US House of Representatives seats in 2020, and President Joe Biden carried the state over former President Donald Trump last year by more than 15 percentage points. 
Reuters contributed to this report. 


Tags Elections New Jersey US politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas: Israel's most unpredictable politician - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by