Jewish progressive Morse loses bid to oust incumbent in Massachusets race

In the state’s 8th Congressional District, Robbie Goldstein, a 36-year-old progressive political newcomer, lost to incumbent Rep. Steven Lynch, one of the House’s more conservative Democrats.

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 06:51
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) administers the oath of office to House members and delegates of the U.S. House of Representatives at the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019 (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Alex Morse, a 31-year-old gay Jewish progressive, lost his bid to oust a powerful incumbent, Rep. Richard Neal, in a closely watched Democratic primary in Massachusetts.
In the 1st Congressional District race on Tuesday, the moderate Neal held a lead of nearly 20 percentage points over the mayor of Holyoke as of Wednesday morning.
Morse had received the endorsements from a number of progressive groups, including the Justice Democrats, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Courage to Change and IfNotNow, a Jewish group that opposes Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. He had aligned himself with “the Squad,” a group of four progressive first-term Democrats that includes Ocasio-Cortez.
Morse said he supports conditioning aid to Israel and pushed back against the idea that criticizing the country’s policies amounts to antisemitism. Neal, meanwhile, was endorsed by pro-Israel groups Democratic Majority for Israel and Pro-Israel America.
Last month, a report accused Morse of having improper relations with college students involved with UMass Democrats, but days later another report suggested the allegations had been concocted to benefit his opponent and the group apologized to Morse.
It was too early to call results in the 4th District, where a number of Jewish challengers are seeking to take over the seat vacated by Joe Kennedy III, who lost his bid to unseat Sen. Ed Markey. Results Wednesday morning showed Jewish hopefuls Jake Auchincloss and Jesse Mermell neck-in-neck, with Becky Grossman not too far behind.


Tags Democrats Massachusetts 2020 United States elections
