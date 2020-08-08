Joe Lieberman's son under fire for writing novel with 'racist tropes'

WASHINGTON — The Georgia head of the NAACP called on Matt Lieberman , son of former Sen. Joe Lieberman and one of the candidates for a Senate seat in Georgia, to drop out of the race because of a novel the younger Lieberman wrote that contains “racist tropes.”

HuffPost on Friday wrote about Matt Lieberman’s 2018 self-published novel “Lucius.” One of the book’s characters, Benno, believes he once owned an imaginary slave, routinely uses the N-word, and invokes racist stereotypes about Black servility.

“In my personal opinion, this would just exacerbate a tough time for us as a state,” James Woodall, the president of the state chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, told HuffPost. “He should drop out of the race.”

Lieberman, a Democrat, is a lawyer and a former principal of a Jewish day school. His father was the first Jew to appear on a major party presidential ticket when he was Al Gore’s running mate in 2000.

He told HuffPost that he wrote the novel after the deadly 2017 neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville as a means of grappling with the persistence of racism.

“However my book is dissected, let me be clear: my heart’s aim was to get people thinking about the centuries-long scourge of slavery and racism and its impact in modern America,” Lieberman said.

Lieberman is running to fill the seat left open by Johnny Isakson, a Republican who retired last year due to illness. The election, to take place on the date of the general election, Nov. 3, is a “jungle primary,” meaning that if no one secures more than 50 percent of the vote, it will advance to a runoff between the top two vote-getters even if they belong to the same party.

Lieberman has at times led in polling but more recent polling has shown two Republicans in the lead: Sen. Kelly Loeffler, named to the interim post by the state’s governor, and Rep. Doug Collins, a favorite of President Donald Trump.