The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Lee Zeldin, Jewish Long Island rep., running for governor of New York

"I'll bring the kind of relentless, fighting spirit towards helping to save our state that Cuomo reserves for multi-million dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse & self-dealing."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 8, 2021 20:29
US Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the only Jewish Republican in Congress (photo credit: Courtesy)
US Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the only Jewish Republican in Congress
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Conservative Jewish member of Congress, announced on Thursday that he is running for governor of New York.
"BREAKING: I'm running for Governor of NY in 2022," he wrote on Twitter. "To save NY, #CuomosGottaGo!"
 
"I'll bring the kind of relentless, fighting spirit towards helping to save our state that Cuomo reserves for multi-million dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse & self-dealing," he continued. "Throughout US history, NY has led the way forward for our country. From Washington leading the Continental Army from Manhattan, to Lincoln’s Cooper Union speech, & the rebuilding of NYC after 9/11, the Empire State has been a beacon of hope, progress & patriotism for 250 yrs."
He then stated that the residents of New York are leaving due to "crushing taxes, lost jobs, suffocating regulations, & rising crime."
Zeldin then blamed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, saying that his "deadly nursing home order & cover-up is part of a long line of scandals, lies, & harassment."
The representative was referring to numerous scandals which broke out throughout the past month regarding Cuomo. The first stated that Cuomo and his aides hid the incredibly high death toll of members of nursing homes during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in June, purposely taking out the concerning rate from their reporting.
The other – and more central – concern is the onslaught of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against Cuomo from women who have worked with him. Several lead politicians, both Democrat and Republican, have called for his resignation following the wave of reports.
Zeldin explained that he wishes to bring New York to greatness.
"I'm ready to go all in on this mission and bring New York back from the brink and return it to glory," he said. "For many, this feels like a last stand to save our state... Losing is not an option!"


Tags new york Lee Zeldin Andrew Cuomo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Remember, appreciate Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Commemorating the Holocaust while building a more tolerant Middle East

 By HOUDA NONOO
Gil Troy

My father, my 91-year-old COVID-19 hero - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by