Lee Zeldin, Jewish Long Island rep., running for governor of New York



I'll bring the kind of relentless, fighting spirit towards helping to save our state that Cuomo reserves for multi-million dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse & self-dealing. BREAKING: I'm running for Governor of NY in 2022. To save NY, #CuomosGottaGo I'll bring the kind of relentless, fighting spirit towards helping to save our state that Cuomo reserves for multi-million dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse & self-dealing. April 8, 2021 "BREAKING: I'm running for Governor of NY in 2022," he wrote on Twitter. "To save NY, #CuomosGottaGo!"

"I'll bring the kind of relentless, fighting spirit towards helping to save our state that Cuomo reserves for multi-million dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse & self-dealing," he continued. "Throughout US history, NY has led the way forward for our country. From Washington leading the Continental Army from Manhattan, to Lincoln’s Cooper Union speech, & the rebuilding of NYC after 9/11, the Empire State has been a beacon of hope, progress & patriotism for 250 yrs."

He then stated that the residents of New York are leaving due to "crushing taxes, lost jobs, suffocating regulations, & rising crime."

Zeldin then blamed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo , saying that his "deadly nursing home order & cover-up is part of a long line of scandals, lies, & harassment."

The representative was referring to numerous scandals which broke out throughout the past month regarding Cuomo. The first stated that Cuomo and his aides hid the incredibly high death toll of members of nursing homes during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in June, purposely taking out the concerning rate from their reporting.

The other – and more central – concern is the onslaught of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against Cuomo from women who have worked with him. Several lead politicians, both Democrat and Republican, have called for his resignation following the wave of reports.

Zeldin explained that he wishes to bring New York to greatness.

"I'm ready to go all in on this mission and bring New York back from the brink and return it to glory," he said. "For many, this feels like a last stand to save our state... Losing is not an option!"