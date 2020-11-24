The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
MAGA 2024? Majority of Republicans say they would vote Trump in primary

The poll reveals the degree by which Trump continues to maintain political influence in the Republican Party.

By CODY LEVINE  
NOVEMBER 24, 2020 20:52
US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
Some 54% of Republicans would vote for US President Donald Trump as the Republican Party nominee in 2024, beating most challengers by double or triple digits, a new survey conducted by the Morning Consult-Politico on Tuesday has found.
The same poll indicated that only 12% of Republicans would vote for outgoing Vice President Mike Pence as the Republican nominee, followed by Donald Trump Jr. at 8%. Other Republican Party nominee hopefuls such as Senators Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, and Nikki Haley all did not clear 5% support among Republicans.
When asked about Trump's influence on the party, 68% of Republicans said that he is more in touch with the GOP's “rank and file,” against 20% who said the congressional Republicans were more in touch with the party base.
A similar number of Republicans, 71%, opined that Donald Trump is more effective than other Republicans in Congress, while the same amount believe he has the US's best interests in mind. Interestingly, respondents said that 25% of Republicans in Congress fear Donald Trump.
Revealing the degree Trump continues to maintain political influence in the Republican Party, some have speculated that if he does not run in 2024, which he is entitled to do, he can play the crucial role of kingmaker.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to allege that the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election were fraudulent. With the backing of many Republicans, Trump's legal team has launched a series of legal challenges in key battleground states over the outcome of the results. Nevertheless, a growing number of Republicans have been calling on Trump to concede the election.
The poll surveyed 669 Republicans among 1,990 registered voters, with a margin of error of 4%.


