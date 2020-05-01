The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Megan Rapinoe offers to be Biden's running mate

"...if you need a vice president, I'm just saying I'm available for an interview. We can talk logistics and the details. Put it on your list. No pressure," the 34-year-old soccar star said.

By REUTERS  
MAY 1, 2020 07:49
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal during the France v United States game during the Women's World Cup Quarter Final at Parc des Princes, Paris, France June 28, 2019. (photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER /REUTERS)
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal during the France v United States game during the Women's World Cup Quarter Final at Parc des Princes, Paris, France June 28, 2019.
(photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER /REUTERS)
(photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER /REUTERS)
Megan Rapinoe, the reigning FIFA Women's World Player of the Year, is eyeing another prestigious title: vice president of the United States of America.
The 34-year-old soccer star told presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday that she is willing to serve as his running mate.
Rapinoe conducted a 44-minute Instagram Live chat with Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, during which she endorsed the former vice president in his candidacy for president. She had supported Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during the primaries.
Biden has committed to selecting a female running mate.
Rapinoe said to Biden, "I don't want to put you on the spot -- I think I could still play soccer and do this. But if you need a vice president, I'm just saying I'm available for an interview. We can talk logistics and the details. Put it on your list. No pressure."
Biden said, "You would have to take a pay cut to become vice president."
Rapinoe replied, "Yeah, no, I'm not into that," possibly a reference to the U.S. women's soccer team's ongoing equal-pay lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Rapinoe is no stranger to political issues, as she is an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community. Last summer, she got into a public spat with President Donald Trump after she said she would not visit the White House if the U.S. team won the Women's World Cup.
Trump tweeted, "I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women's Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!"
Rapinoe subsequently led the U.S. team to the championship, in the process winning the Women's World Cup's Golden Ball as the event's top player and the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer.


