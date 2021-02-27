Mitt Romney claims Trump would win Republican nomination in 2024

Utah Senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney believes that former President Donald Trump would win the Republican nomination for president in 2024 by a "landslide," if he chose to run again, according to the New York Times.Speaking at the DealBook DC Policy Project, Romney said that while he is unsure if Trump will run in 2024, he is almost certainly win the nomination if he chose to do so. He added that even though a lot can occur within a four-year span, “I look at the polls, and the polls show that among the names being floated as potential contenders in 2024, if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide," Romney said, according to the report.Romney ran for president in 2012 against former President Barack Obama who was up for reelection that year. During Trump's presidency, Romney was the only Republican senator who chose to convict Trump of wrongdoing in both of his impeachment trials.“I would not be voting for President Trump again. I haven’t voted for him in the past," Romney told the New York Times. "And I would probably be getting behind somebody who I thought more represented the tiny wing of the Republican Party that I represent.”“He has by far the largest voice and a big impact in my party,” Romney lamented.