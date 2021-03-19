The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mossad parody regrets adding 'fun slide' to Air Force One amid Biden slip

Alluding as if the Mossad had a hand in making the presidential aircraft, it made a meme of Homer Simpson standing in front of a lever that reads "super fun happy slide."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 19, 2021 21:59
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Israeli Mossad's parody social media account made light of US President Biden's minor spill while boarding Air Force One on Friday.
"We knew we shouldn't have installed one of these on Air Force One," the account said, alluding to the slide.
Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
She suggested high winds at Joint Base Andrews near Washington may have been a factor.
"It's very windy outside," said Jean-Pierre when asked about his stumbling. "He is doing 100 percent fine."
She did not say whether Biden had been checked by a traveling physician after the episode.
Boarding a flight to Atlanta, where he was to speak to the Asian-American community about a shooting there this week, Biden stumbled slightly about halfway up the 25 or so stairs, recovered, then stumbled again and briefly went down on one knee, according to video footage.
The president appeared to rub his left knee before getting back up, then completed the stairs at a slower pace. He stopped at the top of the stairs, turned around and offered a crisp salute.
In late November, Biden suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with one of his dogs.
At 78, Biden was the oldest person ever to assume the presidency when he entered the White House on Jan. 20.

Zachary Keyser and Reuters contributed to this report.


