New documentary follows US female candidates

Hannah Rosenzweig and Wendy Sachs are the two female Jewish filmmakers behind the documentary SURGE, a film about the record number of first-time female candidates in the 2018 US midterm elections. The film was acquired by Showtime and will premiere on the SHOxBET plex channel on September 8. Alyssa Milano, who is well known for helping launch the #MeToo movement, is an executive producer; this is her first political documentary. The film follows three female candidates in Texas, Indiana and Illinois, and the women getting behind them. Each candidate was running to flip deep red districts to blue. One of the women followed in the film is Lauren Underwood, who ran a successful campaign becoming the youngest Black women ever to be elected to congress. The film also follows Liz Watson, a labor rights attorney and Jewish candidate from Indiana.The film focuses on the double standard and biases faced by women running for congress, exposing brutal realities and exploring whether this is a moment in history or the beginning of a movement of women in politics. "SURGE is more timely than ever," say the filmmakers "because it's not just about women running for office but about women getting behind women running for office and how critical it is to turn out the female vote."Sachs also expressed excitement at the nomination of Kamala Harris saying that "along with our first Black and South Asian female vice president we could have a Jewish First Gentleman."