The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

New documentary follows US female candidates

Film creators are Jewish

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 26, 2020 14:48
Actor Alyssa Milano makes remarks as Attorney Michael Avenatti listens, at a protest outside the White House in Washington, July 17, 2018 (photo credit: MARY F. CALVERT / REUTERS)
Actor Alyssa Milano makes remarks as Attorney Michael Avenatti listens, at a protest outside the White House in Washington, July 17, 2018
(photo credit: MARY F. CALVERT / REUTERS)
Hannah Rosenzweig and Wendy Sachs are the two female Jewish filmmakers behind the documentary SURGE, a film about the record number of first-time female candidates in the 2018 US midterm elections. The film was acquired by Showtime and will premiere on the SHOxBET plex channel on September 8.
Alyssa Milano, who is well known for helping launch the #MeToo movement, is an executive producer; this is her first political documentary.
The film follows three female candidates in Texas, Indiana and Illinois, and the women getting behind them.  Each candidate was running to flip deep red districts to blue.
One of the women followed in the film is Lauren Underwood, who ran a successful campaign becoming the youngest Black women ever to be elected to congress. The film also follows Liz Watson, a labor rights attorney and Jewish candidate from Indiana.
The film focuses on the double standard and biases faced by women running for congress, exposing brutal realities and exploring whether this is a moment in history or the beginning of a movement of women in politics.
SURGE  is more timely than ever,” say the filmmakers “because it’s not just about women running for office but about women getting behind women running for office and how critical it is to turn out the female vote.”
Sachs also expressed excitement at the nomination of Kamala Harris saying that “along with our first Black and South Asian female vice president we could have a Jewish First Gentleman.”


Tags congress film Alyssa Milano
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come for Western allies to stand up to Turkey By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by