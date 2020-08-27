The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
New Lincoln Project ad accuses Jared Kushner of being evil

Jerusalem Post diplomatic correspondent Lahav Harkov accused the Lincoln Project of “dabbling in antisemitism” over the tweet.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
AUGUST 27, 2020 07:03
White House adviser Jared Kushner is flanked by aide Avi Berkowitz (left) and former US envoy to Iran Brian Hook. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
White House adviser Jared Kushner is flanked by aide Avi Berkowitz (left) and former US envoy to Iran Brian Hook.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
A new ad by the Lincoln Project, a political action committee made up of Republican critics of President Donald Trump, calls White House adviser Jared Kushner evil.
Kushner, who also is Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, “prioritized the President’s reelection above public health, ignoring testing from states with Democratic leadership, resulting in the loss of nearly 200,000 lives and counting,” the Lincoln Project’s website says in introducing the ad, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Evil is real,” begins the ad, which dropped on Monday to coincide with the start of the Republican National Convention, while showing images of Kushner walking in the White House, shaking hands with world leaders and with his wife, Ivanka Trump.
“We ignore it when it seems educated, polite, superficially charming, even sophisticated,” the ad says. “We trivialize it, ignore it, and when we do, it grows.”
The ad, with sinister music playing in the background, asserts that the national plan to fight the coronavirus designed in part by Kushner was dropped after the states most affected by it seemed to be Democratic governors.
“It was deliberate, cold, political, premeditated,” the ad says. “Some people say Trump and Kushner were incompetent when it came to COVID. But let’s call it what it is: evil.”
The Lincoln Project also posted on Monday and then deleted a tweet saying “Jared Kushner owns 666 5th Avenue. #JaredIsEvil” Kushner’s family does own the property; however, “666” is also associated with the Christian devil.
Jerusalem Post diplomatic correspondent Lahav Harkov accused the Lincoln Project of “dabbling in antisemitism” over the tweet.
“I can’t believe I need to explain this, but antisemites have been portraying Jews as the devil, or emissaries of the devil for centuries,” Harkov tweeted. “Farrakhan talks about the ‘synagogue of Satan.’ I know Jews who were fairly recently asked if their yarmulkes are covering their horns.”


