New US omnibus bill includes increasing US-Israel research funding

The legislation also includes $47.5 million in anti-tunnel technology and $25 million for counter-unmanned aerial systems

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 22:47
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018 (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – The US Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction, while also keeping the federal government funded.
Following days of furious negotiation, both legislative chambers worked deep into the night to pass the bill - worth about $2.3 trillion including spending for the rest of the fiscal year - with the House of Representatives first approving it and the Senate following suit several hours later in a bipartisan 92-6 vote.
The 2021 spending bill includes $3.8 billion aid to Israel - $3.3 billion in security assistance and $500 million for US-Israel missile defense cooperation. The legislation also includes $47.5 million in anti-tunnel technology and $25 million for counter-unmanned aerial systems.
It also provides $50 million to fund and authorize the Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Fund, “which will provide investments in people-to-people exchanges and economic cooperation, respectfully, between Israelis and Palestinians with the goal of supporting a negotiated and sustainable two-state solution.”
The bill provides funds for research and cooperation in several areas: $2 million to fund a new U.S.-Israel cooperative initiative on COVID-related and health technologies research; $2 million to fund a new Israel-USAID international development cooperative program to support local solutions to address sustainability challenges; $4 million for the U.S.-Israel Center of Excellence in Energy and Water. Additional funds would support U.S.-Israel energy cooperative programs and biometrics, cybersecurity, and video analytics.
“AIPAC applauds the US Congress for ensuring critical support for Israel’s security and strengthening the US-Israel relationship through key provisions included in the funding bill for Fiscal Year 2021,” the organization said in a statement. “In addition to providing the annual cornerstone of congressional support through Israel’s security assistance, the measure funds several cooperative programs furthering the diverse partnership between the two countries in such areas as COVID-19 research, sustainable international development, water, energy, and cyber.”
The bill also doubled the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) to $180 million for the fiscal year 2021. Jewish organizations have advocated for the past year to increase the funding from $90 million up to $360 to secure nonprofits and synagogues from hate crimes.
“We look forward to a time when government funding for security at synagogues and other houses of worship won’t be needed, when people will be able to pray and go about their activities without fear of attacks,” said
OU President Mark (Moishe) Bane. “Until then, we have a responsibility to keep our community and others safe, and this very substantial expansion of funding will do exactly that. We call on the Senate and House to pass this legislation without delay.”
Reuters contributed for this report-


