Emerald Robinson, the White House Correspondent for the conservative news website Newsmax, tweeted on Monday: "I don't want a multi-cultural society, I want a Christian society."

The statement was received with much controversy, with users such as Make Madrid, co-founder of Project Lincoln, responding with: "Christ was a brown immigrant Jew from the Middle East."

Her statement has led other Twitter users to accuse her of white supremacy

One user responded saying: "America is a multicultural melting pot. Don't like it? You can leave."

One Twitter response that gained traction stated: "Christ himself would rebuke you. He told you to love your neighbor."

Robinson was previously the White House Correspondent for the far-right American cable channel OAN. She was also suspended for tweeting that "COVID-19 vaccines contain a Satanic 'bioluminescent' tracking device linked to the devil," according to a recent report by The Daily Beast.

On Wednesday, both Newsmax and OAN were sued by voting technology company Smartmatic, saying they must be held accountable for spreading conspiracy theories about the presidential election in 2020.

