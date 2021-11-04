The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Newsmax White House Correspondent: 'I don’t want a multi-cultural society'

Her statement has also led Twitter users to accuse her of white supremacy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 14:28
The White House is pictured in Washington D.C. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Emerald Robinson, the White House Correspondent for the conservative news website Newsmax, tweeted on Monday: "I don't want a multi-cultural society, I want a Christian society."
The statement was received with much controversy, with users such as Make Madrid, co-founder of Project Lincoln, responding with: "Christ was a brown immigrant Jew from the Middle East."
Her statement has led other Twitter users to accuse her of white supremacy.
One user responded saying: "America is a multicultural melting pot. Don't like it? You can leave."
One Twitter response that gained traction stated: "Christ himself would rebuke you. He told you to love your neighbor."
Robinson was previously the White House Correspondent for the far-right American cable channel OAN. She was also suspended for tweeting that "COVID-19 vaccines contain a Satanic 'bioluminescent' tracking device linked to the devil," according to a recent report by The Daily Beast.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is interviewed by the One America News Network during former U.S. president Donald Trump's rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, US, June 26, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE/FILE PHOTO)MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is interviewed by the One America News Network during former U.S. president Donald Trump's rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, US, June 26, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE/FILE PHOTO)
On Wednesday, both Newsmax and OAN were sued by voting technology company Smartmatic, saying they must be held accountable for spreading conspiracy theories about the presidential election in 2020.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags conservatism white supremacist conspiracy theories
