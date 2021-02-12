Nikki Haley distances herself from former US President Donald Trump

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley distanced herself from former President Donald Trump in an interview with Politico published on Friday.Haley sat down for a one-on-one interview with Politico's Tim Alberta to speak about her current relationship with Trump, and her feelings towards the former president's involvement in the Capitol riots that took place just over a month ago, on January 6. “When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” Haley "hissed" at Alberta. "Like, I’m disgusted by it," she said.Asking if Haley has spoken to Trump since the siege on the Capitol, the reporter said Haley just shook her head.“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she told Politico. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”Haley does not believe the acknowledgement should come by way of impeachment, however."I think it’s a waste of time," she said. "And I think impeachment is a waste of time.”Alberta then asked how "should the president be held accountable?"“I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated,” Haley told Politico. “I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have.""I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him," she added. "I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”Haley said that Trump will not run for federal office again, and she doesn't believe he could even if he wanted to. "He’s fallen so far," she said.Haley, who many believe to be a hopeful in the 2024 presidential race, noted that the impeachment proceedings are currently taking America's eye off the ball. Noting that as we are trying a former president who no longer holds any form of power and will most likely not return to an attempt to hold office, "China, Russia and Iran - they're watching the fact that we can't even build a government," she said in an interview with Fox News."I mean this is the time where, you know, President-elect Biden needs to be putting Cabinet members in place and getting their government in place, and for me who has watched these countries and dealt with these countries, it's very dangerous for our national security for them to see an impeachment process taking place and not building out a government," she added."We've got to get our priorities straight, stop the whining, stop the complaining, stop the finger-pointing and let's get to work," Haley concluded. "That's really what needs to happen."