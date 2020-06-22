Pro-Israel organizations trying to help embattled Eliot Engel



To a larger extent, this election seems like another aspect of the power struggle between moderate Democrats and progressive Democrats, with Bowman receiving endorsements from Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and Engel supported by former presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, and New York governor, Andrew Cuomo.



On June 2, during a press conference in the Bronx following a night of protests, Engel was caught on a hot microphone saying he would like to speak, and telling the organizer: "If I didn't have a primary, I wouldn't care." According to a recent poll made by Data for Progress, Engel is trailing Bowman by 10 points.



As Engel struggles, pro-Israel organizations are trying to help him get reelected. Democratic Majority for Israel, a pro-Israel PAC, spent some $1.3 million on Engel's reelection.



"Israel has not been a subject of debate in the campaign," Mark Mellman, president and CEO of DMFI, told the Jerusalem Post. "In the closing hours of his campaign, Jamaal Bowen felt it was very important for him politically to be seen as a pro-Israel candidate. I'm not sure that reflects his real views. I hope it does, but he certainly felt it was important to position himself that way," he added.



Bowman released a public letter to Rabbi Avi Weiss last week, saying that he opposes the BDS movement, “but, like civil rights leader US Rep. John Lewis, I also will defend the rights of all people to express their First Amendment right to peacefully organize for political change”.



“I also can understand the crushing poverty and deprivation in the “I also can understand the crushing poverty and deprivation in the Gaza Strip,” he added. “I believe Palestinians have the same rights to freedom and dignity as my Jewish brothers and sisters.”



“I believe firmly in the right of Israelis to live in safety and peace, free from the fear of violence and terrorism from Hamas and other extremists, and support continued US aid to help Israel confront these security challenges,” he continued. “I also believe that Palestinians are entitled to the same human rights, safety from violence and self-determination in a state of their own.”



“I oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's move toward annexation, increase settlement expansion, and racist rhetoric toward minorities,” Bowman wrote.



DMFI ran a negative ad against Bowman last week, saying that "records show that Bowman repeatedly failed to pay his taxes … Shouldn't Mr. Bowman pay his own taxes before he tries to spend ours?" According to NY1, Engel’s campaign called for the ads to be taken down.



Senator Bernie Sanders slammed DMFI for the ad and tweeted: The "Democratic Majority for Israel" is a corporate/Republican-funded super PAC that runs ugly, negative ads against progressives. This is big-money establishment politics at its worst, and why we have to transform the Democratic Party."



Mellman rejected Sanders' words. "Democratic Majority for Israel PAC played a significant role in denying Bernie Sanders the Democratic nomination for president. So he's got every reason to be angry with us," Mellman said. "I understand his anger, but what he said is completely ridiculous. We have supported progressive candidate after progressive candidate. Our ads were completely factually correct."



Halie Soifer is the Executive Director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America. JDCA, too, is actively supporting Engel. "We came out in support of him months ago because he's closely aligned with the Jewish community and shares the values of American Jewish voters," she told the Post. "And it's not just because of his strong supporter of Israel, but also his leadership on a wide range of issues. We'd like to see him reelected. If he wasn't, that would be a big loss for Democrats in the house. We're doing what we can to help him."



“We have digital ads that are supportive of Engel, and we have text banking and phone banking in support of him, calling Jewish voters in the district, and our digital ads are targeting Jewish voters,” she said. “But to be clear, our ads are focusing on why we support Eliot Engel; we are not out there saying anything disparaging against Jamaal Bowman.”



“There's obviously the Israel angle,” Soifer added. “It's disappointing to see Israel used as an issue to divide Democrats in any context. Usually it's the Republican using it as a wedge issue in elections, but to see it come up in this context that has been disappointing. There has been a difference of views with regard to Israel and that has become public in this election.”